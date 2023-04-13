Shawn Mendes, 24, & Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, Still Going Strong, Rumored Lovers All Smiles On Breakfast Date
Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyn Miranda were spotted after grabbing breakfast together, fueling rumors they are one of Hollywood's newly-minted couples following months of speculation.
RadarOnline.com has learned the pair hit up a restaurant in West Hollywood on April 12. His longtime chiropractor had a large bag in tow as the two exited the eatery.
Miranda, 51, was cozy in a long, button-down sweater that appeared to be worn over a blank tank top and shorts. Mendes, 24, walking just a few feet alongside her, was wearing a sweater with drawstring pants and slip-ons during their casual outing.
The rumored lovebirds were chatting amongst each other in new photos published by Daily Mail.
They had known each other for a few years before sparks flew, according to insiders, with Miranda serving as his chiropractor during his 2018 and 2019 tours.
Fans began having questions after they were photographed on a hike together in February.
In recent weeks, she has been seen going into and leaving Mendes' home in West Hollywood, also hitting up a Grammys after-party with the Señorita singer.
Having worked with a handful of A-listers in her professional career, she is enlisted "to identify and correct Kinetic Chain Dysfunctions in order to improve Movement and Mechanics on High Performance Athletes. Her work on Diaphragm and Breathing Techniques for Singers/Performers is nonparallel," according to her website.
Although Mendes has been romantically linked to other stars including Sabrina Carpenter, he hasn't been in a confirmed relationship since his split from Camila Cabello.
The Stitches crooner and the Work From Home songstress started dating in July 2019, later calling it quits in November 2021.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the exes wrote in a joint statement. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."
Mendes, more recently, spoke out about the "very difficult" decision he made to pull the plug on his world tour last July in order to prioritize his mental health.
"I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life," he told WSJ. "I'm also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding."