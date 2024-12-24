Your tip
Luigi Mangione Left 'Choked Up' At Massive Support From Fans as 'CEO Killer Not Used to This Level of Attention' Following 'Glow-Up' and Perp Walk

Composite photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione has been overwhelmed with support from online fans and inmates.

Dec. 24 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Luigi Mangione is said to be overcome with emotions after receiving fan mail in prison.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect was "moved" by the outpouring of support from fans after his arrest made him an overnight internet hero – and heartthrob.

An insider said Mangione, 26, has received thousands in donations and hundreds of letters while in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the same facility where Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being held awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

luigi mangione pleads not guilty in court
Source: FREEDOM NEWS TV

Mangione pleaded not guilty to state murder and terrorism charges on Monday, December 23.

On Monday, December 23, the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate pleaded not guilty to state murder and terrorism charges in connection with the December 4 fatal shooting of CEO Brian Thompson.

His hearing came after a highly-publicized perp walk, which sent the internet into a frenzy as a fresh batch of paparazzi photos of Mangione suggested he had "glow up" while in custody as he donned a fresh haircut and groomed facial hair.

While Mangione has been the center of attention since he was arrested at a McDonalds in Altoona Pennsylvania, following a five-day manhunt, the suspect was said to be generous with his donations and shared some of the funds with fellow inmates.

luigi mangione pleads not guilty in court
Source: MEGA

Mangione appeared to be given a 'glow up' by Pennsylvania inmates before his perp walk.

Mangione has remained silent since his outburst before his first court appearance in Pennsylvania.

Since then, a source close to the suspect revealed he was shown articles detailing the internet's reaction to his arrest, including memes supporting Mangione and fans fawning over him.

The insider said Mangione is "extremely aware of the massive fan base he has right now", adding he was "shocked and really choked up" over the outpouring of support for him.

luigi mangione pleads not guilty in court
Source: MEGA

A source said Mangione is 'extremely aware of the massive fan base' right now.

Upon learning of the massive support online, the source said reports "gave him confidence and reassurance that he will be okay".

The insider added while Mangione is used to getting attention from "men and women alike" it has never been "to this level" before.

Mangione has been "moved" by his newfound fandom, which included fellow inmates who were believed to be behind his fresh haircut before his extradition hearing to New York City.

luigi mangione mom comment about son arrest
Source: MEGA

The insider said reports of online support have given Mangione 'confidence'.

Prior to his perp walk, the source said Mangione and Pennsylvania inmates were aware the event would be "over the top".

The insider added: "Prisoners of his caliber do not get special treatment inside prison... His glow up was an inside job and this is due to the fact he has become a kind of vigilante of sorts.

"The barbershop head had to go to him to make this happen. Prisoners generally cannot get a haircut let alone a fade eyebrows and a facial.

"It was bizarre to guards and prison staff how he had become a hero in the inside and outside.

"This has made it a lot easier for him during his PA time his transition and his NYC time."

Magione faces 20 total counts in federal court, as prosecutors will be seeking life behind bars.

