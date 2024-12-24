Luigi Mangione Left 'Choked Up' At Massive Support From Fans as 'CEO Killer Not Used to This Level of Attention' Following 'Glow-Up' and Perp Walk

Luigi Mangione is said to be overcome with emotions after receiving fan mail in prison.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect was "moved" by the outpouring of support from fans after his arrest made him an overnight internet hero – and heartthrob.

An insider said Mangione, 26, has received thousands in donations and hundreds of letters while in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the same facility where Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being held awaiting his sex trafficking trial.