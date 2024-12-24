Justin Baldoni's Ex-Publicist Suing 'It Ends With Us' Director's Team and Claims They ALSO Tried to 'Tear Her Down' in Latest Twist to Blake Lively's Drama
Justin Baldoni's former publicist has been added to the growing list of people suing the embattled It Ends With Us director and star.
RadarOnline.com can reveal his former PR pro claimed her reputation has been unfairly tarnished due to their work relationship and blames a pair of turncoat employees for starting a smear campaign against Blake Lively after she went public with accusations of sexual harassment aimed at Baldoni.
Stephanie Jones is a big-name Hollywood publicist, whose clients have included Tom Brady, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jeff Bezos.
She also previously represented Baldoni.
Now RadarOnline.com has learned she is suing some former employees, accusing them of forming a coup against her, stealing her clients, and destroying her reputation.
In a just-filed lawsuit, Jones claimed she turned to her thought-to-be-trusted underling, Jennifer Abel, to oversee Baldoni's publicity. After the controversy over Baldoni's behavior on It Ends With Us came to light, Abel hired crisis specialist Melissa Nathan for help.
The two would soon team up to steal Jones' clients, including Baldoni, to establish their own firm, the lawsuit alleged.
According to the suit, which RadarOnline.com has read: "Defendants Abel and Nathan secretly conspired for months to publicly and privately attack Jones and Jonesworks, to breach multiple contracts and induce contractual breaches, and to steal clients and business prospects.
"Behind Jones’s back, they secretly coordinated with Baldoni and Wayfarer (Studios) to implement an aggressive media smear campaign against Baldoni’s film co-star (Lively), and then used the crisis as an opportunity to drive a wedge between Jones and Baldoni, and to publicly pin blame for this smear campaign on Jones—when Jones had no knowledge or involvement in it.
"To this day, Abel and Nathan continue to point the finger falsely at Jones now that their own misconduct is coming to light, and to defame and attack Jones in the industry."
Brandon Sklenar Speaks Out after 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Blake Lively Sues Justin Baldoni For 'Sexual Harassment' — 'For The Love of God'
Jones included messages between Abel and Nathan, in which Nathan apparently encourages Abel to act quickly to steal Baldoni as a client: "You take this f------ client and never talk to her again I swear to God."
Other messages provide insight into how the two ladies apparently really felt about Baldoni, with Abel calling his face "cringy." They also seemed to have little hope of actually helping Baldoni with his movie.
Abel wrote in one message: "He may fire us, because even if we put together an amazing campaign, it's not going to change the fact that he's so unlikeable and unrealistic as a leading man.
"There's no chemistry with him and Blake. You and I both know that she will be resistant to promote this movie."
In another text, Abel reveals: "I can't stand him. He's so pompous" adding "You're not that important and nobody gives a s--- how hard your life is."
Lively filed a 10-claim complaint last week with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios and others involved in It Ends With Us of sexual harassment and "a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation".
The allegations ranged from inappropriate remarks about Lively's weight to demands for changes in the script to limit explicit content.
Their conflict extended to disagreements on the film's marketing, with Lively advocating for a more upbeat approach while Baldoni aimed to highlight the film's themes of domestic violence.
Despite Lively's demands being met, the film's release was still marred by conflicts between the stars regarding marketing strategies.