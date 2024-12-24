Justin Baldoni's Ex-Publicist Suing 'It Ends With Us' Director's Team and Claims They ALSO Tried to 'Tear Her Down' in Latest Twist to Blake Lively's Drama

Jones included messages between Abel and Nathan, in which Nathan apparently encourages Abel to act quickly to steal Baldoni as a client: "You take this f------ client and never talk to her again I swear to God."

Other messages provide insight into how the two ladies apparently really felt about Baldoni, with Abel calling his face "cringy." They also seemed to have little hope of actually helping Baldoni with his movie.

Abel wrote in one message: "He may fire us, because even if we put together an amazing campaign, it's not going to change the fact that he's so unlikeable and unrealistic as a leading man.

"There's no chemistry with him and Blake. You and I both know that she will be resistant to promote this movie."

In another text, Abel reveals: "I can't stand him. He's so pompous" adding "You're not that important and nobody gives a s--- how hard your life is."