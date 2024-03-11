Kate Beckinsale, 50, Hospitalized Two Months After Her Stepfather's Death
Kate Beckinsale was hospitalized as she continues grieving the loss of her stepfather, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 50-year-old starlet shared several teary-eyed photos from her hospital bed while paying tribute to her mom, who spent the week celebrating her birthday and ending it with Mother's Day on Sunday in the United Kingdom.
Beckinsale appeared glum in the no-makeup looks while wearing a pale-colored gown from the medical facility. Sporting her hair up with a headband featuring an oversized black bow, the Underworld actress looked gorgeous but upset in the shots snapped by a friend who visited the sick star during her stay.
The post, shared on Monday, included photos of her mom celebrating and ones of Beckinsale in the hospital.
“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” the actress captioned the pics. “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”
“Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful,” she continued. “Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”
While several friends and fans sent Beckinsale well-wishes on a speedy recovery, she also faced backlash as several followers had issues that she failed to disclose the reason behind her hospital stay.
"No context hospital pics don’t sit well with me," one person commented. "And that’s the point… she wants the attention and mystery," shared another.
However, this isn't the first time she's been hospitalized.
In 2019, Beckinsale suffered a health scare with a ruptured ovarian cyst. She posted several photos from the hospital then, too.
“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me,” Beckinsale shared at the time.
Beckinsale and her mom are still reeling from her stepfather Roy Battersby's death. She revealed he had passed away from a massive stroke in January while battling two forms of cancer. Battersby was 87 when he died.
Beckinsale recently made headlines when she slammed BAFTA for failing to mention her TV-directing stepdad during the In Memoriam tribute of the award show earlier this year. At the time, she said the snub had "broken my heart all over again."