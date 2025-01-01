Ben Affleck 'Runs to Hypnotist' as He Battles to Kick Chain-Smoking Habit as He Frets Over Jennifer Lopez Divorce That Could Leave Him Broke
Ben Affleck has been smoking like a chimney and sources revealed he's so desperate to kick the nasty habit that he's running to a hypnotherapist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Batman hunk quit puffing in 2005 with the help of a hypnotist after bestie Matt Damon recommended giving the trance-inducing technique a whirl.
He then bragged in a 2008 TV interview that he felt "a huge difference" in his health after canning the cancer sticks.
But by 2016, he was back to lighting up, and it only got worse during his short-lived marriage to Jennifer Lopez – he was even snapped chain-smoking in his car the day after J.Lo filed for divorce in August.
An insider said: "Ben was so happy 20 years ago when he quit. He swore he'd never go back, but here he is just as addicted as ever and desperate to stop.
"He hates the way it smells and knows it's terrible for his health, not to mention a terrible example for his kids."
The recovering alcoholic has been to rehab three times, most recently in 2018.
A source said: "He's really got only one vice left, the smokes, so no one wants to push him too hard to give that up since he's done. so well staying sober. But it's obviously not a good habit. Any time he feels stressed, he reaches for a cigarette, and he's stressed a lot.
"But he's saying he's ready to try hypnosis again and has promised everyone he'll start January 1. He even booked his first session.
"He's telling everyone that he wants to kick off 2025 smoke-free."