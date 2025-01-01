Ben Affleck 'Runs to Hypnotist' as He Battles to Kick Chain-Smoking Habit as He Frets Over Jennifer Lopez Divorce That Could Leave Him Broke

Ben Affleck has been smoking like a chimney and sources revealed he's so desperate to kick the nasty habit that he's running to a hypnotherapist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Batman hunk quit puffing in 2005 with the help of a hypnotist after bestie Matt Damon recommended giving the trance-inducing technique a whirl.

He then bragged in a 2008 TV interview that he felt "a huge difference" in his health after canning the cancer sticks.