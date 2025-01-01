Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plunged into Surrogacy Scandal After Actress' Estranged Dad Casts Doubt on Birth of Their Son Archie
Prince Harry and his clout-chasing wife, Meghan Markle, are being rocked by a shocking surrogacy scandal, said sources, who added the diva's very own dad is casting doubt on the birth of the couple's son, Archie.
Now, Buckingham Palace is being pressured to remove Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, from the U.K.'s royal line of succession – until the Duchess of Sussex, 43, provides absolute proof that she popped out both babies herself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A high-level palace courtier claimed: "This scandal comes as no surprise. Speculation about the children has been simmering for years.
"The kids are sixth and seventh in line to the throne but have been under cloak-and-dagger secrecy since they were born. There are so many questions swirling around them. This crisis won't die down until the irrefutable truth comes out."
Royal author Lady Colin Campbell recently challenged the conspiracy of silence and misinformation surrounding both tots.
Campbell said: "I think the whole thing stinks to high heaven. Meghan has created a situation that has caused people to believe the children were born by surrogacy.
"Clear it up once and for all. There should be no mystery as to who is legitimately in the line of succession."
California native Meghan's estranged half-sister and father, Samantha Markle, 60, and Thomas Markle, 80 – appear to be adding fuel to the fire.
Samantha recently griped to journalist Dan Wootton: "If they used a surrogate, admit it."
She revealed: "My father said nine months before Archie was allegedly born that [Meghan] picked up her frozen eggs. I thought: ‘That makes sense there would be a surrogate involved.' But why the secrecy? Instead of lying to the world, just say: 'We're using a surrogate.’
"But that would mean the child would be removed from the line of succession because an heir has to be born from a titled royal mother."
Critics said confusion and lies clouded the arrival of Archie, whose official date of birth is May 6, 2019.
The baby boy made his debut at Portland Hospital, London – 20 miles from the couple's then-residence, Frogmore Cottage, where Meghan had been expected to have a home birth.
What's more, the palace announced the former Suits stunner was in labor – seven hours after Archie's delivery. In Prince Harry's tell-all Spare, the 40-year-old prince crowed: "Within two hours of our son being born, we were back at Frogmore."
The courtier admitted: "That raised many eyebrows and questions. How many women give birth and are home in two hours? That didn't make sense unless Meghan didn't deliver the child herself."
Harry's brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales – held prompt photocalls with each of their three infants, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
But the Sussexes waited over two days to show off their son, who was bundled up so severely only his forehead was visible.
Meghan also amended Archie's birth certificate after 11 days to show his mother's name as Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex.
As for Lilibet, she was born June 4, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after Harry and Meghan quit royal duties and moved to their $14 million Montecito mansion.
Now, Campbell is demanding a palace investigation to provide "absolute proof that Meghan bore those children".
The insider said: "Meghan must be furious. I can imagine her reaction – venting her anger and frustration over Lady C, threatening to sue, and blaming Harry for not doing enough to protect their privacy.
"This scandal will stretch their marriage to the limit. It's already hanging by a thread."
However, the courtier confided: "Lady C is determined to get to the truth. Meghan's nightmare isn't going away until she comes clean."