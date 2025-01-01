Khloé Kardashian is 'Fakest Reality TV Star of All' as 'Quarter of All Her Social Media Posts Are AI-Generated'
Who's the fakest reality star of all? – Khloé Kardashian.
Over 25 percent of her recent Instagram posts have been altered by artificial intelligence in some manner – the most of anyone on the platform, according to Freepik, an Al image-generating tech company.
Long a fan of photo filters, the mom of two has been blasted for ages over using altered or digitally created images, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It's gotten so bad that critics say they barely recognize her in the photos she shares on social media because they're so heavily photoshopped.
For years, Kardashian and her family members have denied they've had certain plastic surgery procedures, claiming instead that enormous transformations are the result of diet, exercise, or makeup.
But sharp-eyed viewers have said the reality vixen has had so many nips and tucks that she looks completely different than she did when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! in 2007.
And insiders say her fetish for going under the knife is spurred by her obsession with keeping up with her surgically enhanced sisters and mother.
Kardashian, who now stars on Hulu's The Kardashians, has confirmed that she's had a nose job, Botox, and fillers – but Chicago cosmetic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik of bodysculptor.com thinks she may have even had a brow or forehead lift, which completely changed her look.
While the storylines on The Kardashians aren't Al-generated – at least not yet – Kardashian, 40, admitted some of them are made up.
For example, the Good American cofounder confessed that she "fake tried" to get pregnant during her marriage to ex-husband Lamar Odom in season 13 of the E! Show.
Jennifer Aniston's Final Words to Angelina Jolie Before Brad Pitt's Affair on Movie Set Resurfaces — As 'Brangelina' Finally Settles Divorce after Eight-Year Battle
She said: "I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren't the healthiest. So, I just kept pretending I was doing it."
With so much bogus content, one fan said that the Kardashians' show and their social media should be reclassified – as a "virtual reality" show.