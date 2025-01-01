Khloé Kardashian is 'Fakest Reality TV Star of All' as 'Quarter of All Her Social Media Posts Are AI-Generated'

Who's the fakest reality star of all? – Khloé Kardashian.

Over 25 percent of her recent Instagram posts have been altered by artificial intelligence in some manner – the most of anyone on the platform, according to Freepik, an Al image-generating tech company.

Long a fan of photo filters, the mom of two has been blasted for ages over using altered or digitally created images, RadarOnline.com can reveal.