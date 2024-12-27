Is She Really Telling the Truth? Paris Hilton Claims She's Plastic Surgery Free and Hasn't Even Had 'Botox or Injectables'
Paris Hilton is setting the record straight about her rumored plastic surgery – and she’s doing it in her typical unapologetic style.
The iconic heiress and reality star has insisted she has never undergone any surgical enhancements. But some fans say otherwise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 43-year-old heiress, famous for her glamorous lifestyle and transformative looks, opened up during a recent appearance on the Zach Sang Show podcast, where she candidly declared: "I feel really proud that I'm all natural. I've stayed out of the sun. I've never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing."
Hilton credits her stunning looks to her meticulous skincare routine. Now she's passing along what she has learned in her new beauty brand, 11:11 Beauty, set to debut next year.
Hilton, who shares children Phoenix Barron, 22 months, and London Marilyn, one, with husband Carter Reum, praised her mom, Kathy, with teaching her right at an early age.
She continued: "My mom told me when I was 8 years old, 'Paris, stay out of the sun.'
"And then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since I (was) 8."
While Hilton claimed she has not undergone any surgical enhancements, many of her followers couldn't help but wonder if her success as a beauty mogul might be thanks to a secret nip/tuck.
Online, many questioned her claims, citing her years in the spotlight and the ever-present influence of the cosmetic industry over celebrities.
In a Reddit thread, users shared their doubts, as one person said: "Celebrity’s version of 'natural' is not the same as ours."
Another person joked: "Do these people think we are blind?" while a third sassed, "If she didn't have Botox, she needs to go to a doctor. Her eyebrows don't move..."
And one person doubted: "She 'stayed out of the sun'? Girl, we have all seen the pics of you yachting and at the assorted pools you hung out at, what are you even saying?"
There are plenty of pictures out there showing Paris having some fun in the sun. In August, the hotel heiress and socialite modeled multiple stylish looks while yachting off the coast of St. Tropez on the French Riviera with her family.
She wore a dark string bikini covered with stars to pose for pics with her husband, also 43, and their son Phoenix. Her look was completed with a Chanel bandana, dark chunky sunglasses and a clear pink cross-body bag.
Hilton slipped a sheer black robe over the swimsuit and rocked a skintight leopard print top before changing into yet another bikini – this time printed with pink hearts – before she cooled down with some ice cream.
She also came equipped with accessories including a pink bandana, matching pink cat-eye sunglasses and a black and white trucker hat. At one point, she also donned a floral pastel top alongside a helmet and life preserver to ride a jet-propelled surfboard through the water.