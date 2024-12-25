Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She's Skipping Family's Iconic Christmas Eve Party

She recently opened up about her decision to have another child with Thompson, which outraged some fans due to his past infidelity.

Khloe said in an interview: "Not to be morbid, but when my dad passed, my mom — regardless of how incredible and amazing she is — she couldn't understand the pain we felt.

"And so for True, I was like, 'I need her to have someone.' It's just inevitable that both of her parents at some point will go. And I just need her to have that support system."