Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She's Skipping Family's Iconic Christmas Eve Party
Khloe Kardashian has gone rogue on Christmas.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star will not be attending her family's over-the-top iconic Christmas Eve bash this year, marking the first time she's missed the event in years.
While Khloe's absence came as a shock, her excuse was understandable.
Khloe, 40, shares two children – True, 6, and Tatum, 2 – with ex Tristan Thompson.
She took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, December 24, to let fans know she will be absent from her family's festivities because her young children have fallen ill.
The Good American co-founder wrote in her story: "Tatum was sick the entire weekend and now my TuTu is sick.
"For the first time in a long long time we will miss Christmas Eve."
Khloe added: "I feel so terrible for my sick littles. No fun but I pray we are fine for Santa tomorrow!!!"
It's no secret family and being a mother are Khloe's top priorities.
She recently opened up about her decision to have another child with Thompson, which outraged some fans due to his past infidelity.
Khloe said in an interview: "Not to be morbid, but when my dad passed, my mom — regardless of how incredible and amazing she is — she couldn't understand the pain we felt.
"And so for True, I was like, 'I need her to have someone.' It's just inevitable that both of her parents at some point will go. And I just need her to have that support system."
Meanwhile, Khloe's older sister Kim Kardashian revealed the family's plans to scale back their family's annual Christmas Eve party.
Instead of the usual extravagant gathering, Kim, 44, explained they were opting for a "really lowkey" gathering.
The SKIMS founder said: "Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really family intimate one that I'm really excited about."
Despite the "lowkey" plans, Kim insisted they still planned on "dressing up to the nines, because that's what we do."
In the past, the Kardashians spared no expense when it came to their annual holiday party, which Kim branded "legendary."
It was estimated the reality stars dropped $1.3 million on the event in 2018 – and in 2022 they hired Sia to perform at the event.
Kim said of the lavish bashes: "They're just beginning. Our kids love them, and now all their friends want to come.
"It's such a fun tradition."
Matriarch Kris Jenner has hosted the event since 1978 and has included notable names and entertainers, including John Legend, Drake and Christina Aguilera.
While the party was traditionally held at Jenner's Calabasas home, it was been hosted at oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian Barker's residence, too.