WATCH: Kim Kardashian Ripped for 'Disturbing' Christmas Cover of 'Santa Baby' Featuring Macaulay Culkin — 'Can't Unsee This!'
Kim Kardashian has faced backlash over her bizarre rendition of a classic Christmas tune.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star turned business mogul has been slammed over the creative direction she took for her Santa Baby cover.
While the video has racked up over 300,000 views in 17 hours, viewers overwhelming rejected Kardashian's vision for the song, with some going as far as branding it "tragic" and reminiscent of a "horror film".
The four minute and 44-second music video was shot in the style of an old VHS home video – and features Kardashian, 44, on all fours as she slinks around a trashed house.
Several bizarre scenes play out as the mother-of-four makes her way through the home wearing a short blonde wig, unbuttoned baby blue sweater, nude capri tights, and pink leg warmers.
At one point, a man dressed like Jesus and a woman resembling the Virgin Mary, who does the sign of the cross, flash across the screen.
Chaos plays out as two men fight while money is thrown in the air before the camera pans to a group of women, who appear to be dressed in Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear, play a game of Twister as another woman dressed in a cheerleader uniform struts nearby.
Later a woman with a crazed look on her face takes garden shears to a sparse Charlie Brown style Christmas tree.
Then, a disturbing shot of two men patting down a person in a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer suit at the end of a long hallway are seen before the camera pans back to a dazed Kardashian laying on the floor.
The ending even featured a cameo from Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, who was dressed as Santa Claus and revealed himself as the person behind the camcorder.
Viewers flocked to the comment section to give their honest opinion on the video.
One viewer wrote: "Sending my condolences to anyone else who won’t get this 4:44 of their life back."
Another echoed: "I wish I could delete the last 5 minutes from my memory," and a user called it "disturbing."
A third chimed in, "Is this for Halloween... because this scares me," while a fourth wrote: "Feels like horror nights type stuff... can't unsee this."
Others called the bizarre video the "most Kanye thing we've seen from her," referring to Kardashian's controversial ex-husband, Kanye West.
Unfortunately for Kardashian, many thought the video should never have been shared, with another view writing: "This is not art. It's tragic. Like a bad acid trip."
EXCLUSIVE: Gary Busey Cruelly TROLLED in 'Dying Days' About His Appearance and Hair — After he Posts Heartbreakingly Frail Thanksgiving Video Years After Brain Injury
Some went as far as claiming the VHS style looked like a Sean 'Diddy' Combs tape, referring to the embattled music mogul's alleged treasure trove of personal videos taken from his "freak offs."
A YouTuber user wrote: "I feel like this someone evidence found in (D)iddy house. It looks so wrong like I'm about to watch something forbidden."
Another echoed: "You can tell she's been to a Diddy party."