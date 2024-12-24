Jay-Z Is 'Scrubbing Diddy From Existence' — Rapper Has 'No Loyalty' to Disgraced Music Mogul and Is Fighting to Stay Away After Teen Rape Allegation

The 99 Problems hitmaker was caught up in Combs' shocking scandal after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl alongside the disgraced music mogul back in 2000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jay-Z wants nothing to do with Sean 'Diddy' Combs and he is doing all he can to make that happen.

Jay-Z is ready to 'throw Diddy under the bus' in order to clear his name in the recent sexual assault lawsuit.

Now a source has claimed Jay-Z, real name Sean Carter, is putting up huge walls between him and Combs.

They said: "Jay-Z would absolutely throw Diddy under the bus if that is what it took to clear his name and walk away from this. He has zero loyalty to Diddy.

"The moment Diddy was arrested, Jay-Z scrubbed him from his existence. He is going after [lawyer Tony] Buzbee for himself and not for anyone else."

"The only thing that he cares about is him never stepping foot inside a jail cell and his family being safe. Jay-Z is extremely powerful and will deploy any tactic necessary," the insider added.