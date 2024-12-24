Jay-Z Is 'Scrubbing Diddy From Existence' — Rapper Has 'No Loyalty' to Disgraced Music Mogul and Is Fighting to Stay Away After Teen Rape Allegation
Jay-Z wants nothing to do with Sean 'Diddy' Combs and he is doing all he can to make that happen.
The 99 Problems hitmaker was caught up in Combs' shocking scandal after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl alongside the disgraced music mogul back in 2000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now a source has claimed Jay-Z, real name Sean Carter, is putting up huge walls between him and Combs.
They said: "Jay-Z would absolutely throw Diddy under the bus if that is what it took to clear his name and walk away from this. He has zero loyalty to Diddy.
"The moment Diddy was arrested, Jay-Z scrubbed him from his existence. He is going after [lawyer Tony] Buzbee for himself and not for anyone else."
"The only thing that he cares about is him never stepping foot inside a jail cell and his family being safe. Jay-Z is extremely powerful and will deploy any tactic necessary," the insider added.
The 55-year-old was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Combs, also 55, at an MTV afterparty in 2000. In the lawsuit, the alleged victim said she took a drink at the afterparty which made her "feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down".
She said she laid down in "what appeared to be an empty bedroom", until Combs, Jay-Z, and an unnamed female celebrity – who some believe was Jennifer Lopez – entered the room.
The filing reads: "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!' The accuser said Combs threw her "toward a wall", leading her to fall, then "grabbed her again and threw her on the bed."
The victim alleges Jay-Z, then stripped her down "as she grew more and more disoriented" and held her down as "he vaginally raped" her, while Combs and the female watched.
Jay-Z denied the "heinous" allegations on his Roc Nation Instagram, and slammed the unknown victim's attorney Tony Buzbee for his alleged "blackmail attempt" with the shocking lawsuit.
Meanwhile, the hitmaker's own lawyer, Alex Shapiro, also made sure to make it clear his client does not have a personal relationship with Combs.
He said: "Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs' case or Mr. Combs. They knew each other professionally for a number of years, just like in all professions, people know each other."
He added: "There is no closer association between any of them, that's also a matter of fiction. That's all that there is. He doesn't know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case. And there's nothing more to say."
The victim who made the accusations, referred to as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit, has since admitted to "inconsistencies" in her story during an interview with NBC News.
She explained: "Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me and route that I took to what happened to me. Not all of the faces there are as clear.
"So I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying."
In the suit, the plaintiff said her father picked her up after the alleged sexual assault. However, the dad rebuked her claim.
As for Combs, he also denied the allegations. The Bad Boy founder however, remains at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He has pleaded not guilty and has been denied ball three times.