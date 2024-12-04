EXCLUSIVE: The Secrets Khloé Kardashian’s Therapist May Have 'Leaked' From Their Private Session as Reality Star Rages She Was Left Without Trust in 'Anybody'

The Kardashians star revealed the breach of secrecy left her with trust issues .

Khloé Kardashian says her former personal therapist betrayed her, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and leaked guarded secrets from her private life during her troubles with then husband Lamar Odom .

Although she did not detail who the mental health provider was, she did tell Bustle she has no doubts as to what private information was released.

Kardashian, 40, revealed in a new interview she sought help in 2013 , as her marriage to the former NBA player was crumbling. As RadarOnline.com had previously reported, Kardashian and Odom were in private couples counseling "for months" at the time.

The reality show star said: "I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid.

"And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there."

She added: "It was very jarring and sort of unbelievable, but there’s not a chance in the world that it came from anywhere else."