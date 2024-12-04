Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: The Secrets Khloé Kardashian's Therapist May Have 'Leaked' From Their Private Session as Reality Star Rages She Was Left Without Trust in 'Anybody'

Photo of Khloe Kardashian
Source: FABLETICS/MEGA

Kardashian revealed her personal therapist leaked private information.

By:

Dec. 4 2024

Khloé Kardashian says her former personal therapist betrayed her, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and leaked guarded secrets from her private life during her troubles with then husband Lamar Odom.

The Kardashians star revealed the breach of secrecy left her with trust issues.

exclusive khloe kardashian therapist private session secrets
Source: FABLETICS/MEGA

Kardashian claims her therapist may have 'leaked' her personal information.

Kardashian, 40, revealed in a new interview she sought help in 2013, as her marriage to the former NBA player was crumbling. As RadarOnline.com had previously reported, Kardashian and Odom were in private couples counseling "for months" at the time.

Although she did not detail who the mental health provider was, she did tell Bustle she has no doubts as to what private information was released.

//khloe lamar kuwtk recap
Source: MEGA

The reality star was dealing at the time with the dissolution of her marriage to Lamar Odom.

The reality show star said: "I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid.

"And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there."

She added: "It was very jarring and sort of unbelievable, but there’s not a chance in the world that it came from anywhere else."

Although she quickly dumped the helper, Kardashian confessed she was still able to find a way to work through her issues.

She said: "I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym."

lamar odom khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA

The couple entered counseling around the same time he had an affair.

In 2013, a family insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Kardashian and Odom had been in marriage counseling for months, but the ex NBA star abruptly stopped participating in early June, right around the time he met his would-be mistress Polina Polonsky.

According to the source, the couple's decision to pursue counseling initially had nothing to do with rumors of his cheating. Instead, the insider claims the model wanted to address Odom's career and future.

When Odom was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, the source said: "Khloe felt a significant change in Lamar, and with their relationship. Lamar was miserable in Dallas, and was in a funk for a very long time."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

When Odom was released from the Mavericks and the couple moved back to Los Angeles, the source claimed the couple began to see a marriage counselor.

The insider explained: "The counselor would come to their mansion for privacy. They had been in treatment on and off for the past year."

But when the cheating allegations began to surface Odom refused to continue to see the therapist.

"He pulled the plug on it and said it was only causing more stress in the marriage."

lamar khloe
Source: MEGA

Kardashian said the betrayal kept her away from therapy for years.

After a lengthy period away, Kardashian did recently return to the therapist's couch.

She said: "I do go to therapy now. I started when I was 39. She’s really lovely and I really like her."

Kardashian also confessed the therapist has a family connection.

exclusive khloe kardashian therapist private session secrets
Source: FABLETICS/MEGA

The 40-year-old revealed the therapist also worked with her sister Kim.

"It’s actually Kim’s therapist," she revealed referring to her older sister.

She added: "Kim was really adamant. I was like, 'I’ll do this for you." I dragged my feet, and then I was like, 'Wow, OK, this is good. I needed this.'"

