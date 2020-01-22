Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vibe Check! Stressed & Struggling Khloe Kardashian Turns To Hypnotherapy ‘KUWTK’ star’s ‘tired of feeling inadequate and anxiety-ridden,’ says source.

In a desperate bid to conquer her emotional demons, Khloe Kardashian is turning to hypnotherapy, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“She’s tried so much other therapy and figures it’s worth doing this if it helps her feel less insecure the whole time,” an insider revealed.

“Even with so many positives in her life, Khloe’s constantly moping around and she’s tired of feeling inadequate and anxiety-ridden,” continue the insider.

As Radar previously reported, Khloe, 35, has had plenty of ups and downs over the past couple years.

Not only has she engaged in some bitter battles with her sisters and suffered after Caitlyn Jenner revealed their rift to the world, she’s had a tough time dealing with heartbreak after Tristan Thompson, the father of their 1-year-old daughter, True, was caught cheating.

“The hypnotherapy sessions are focusing on not beating herself up for the way she looks, teaching her to be positive no matter what and spreading those positive vibes as far and wide as she can,” the insider explained.

So is Khloe’s unique new approach to her mental health working?

Said the source: “So far so good and Khloe’s vowed to keep it going.”