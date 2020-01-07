Kim Kardashian Slams Fans’ Claims She Didn’t Donate To Australian Fires: 'Nothing Makes Me More Heated!'

Kim Kardashian Slams Fans’ Claims She Didn’t Donate To Australian Fires: 'Nothing Makes Me More Heated!'

Kim Kardashian Slams Fans’ Claims She Didn’t Donate To Australian Fires: 'Nothing Makes Me More Heated!' People ‘think we have to publicize everything,’ the reality star wrote.

Kim Kardashian will not take any Kardashian slander!

The reality star, 39, clapped back at claims she and her famed family failed to donate money to assist the Australian fires.

After coming across a now deleted tweet that accused the famous familyof neglecting the cause, Kim responded, “[N]othing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything.”

Kim’s admission to donating received mixed reviews. Some fans admired her silence when contributing, but others believed that sharing her donations would have urged fans to do the same.

Following the accusations, sister Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacted as well with a cryptic message about “good deeds.”

“Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way,” wrote Khloe, 35. “But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.”

Another tweet read, “We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We Frequently post/speak about organizations/websites where we can all help save our planet.”

Even Kylie Jenner dedicated a post to the animal lives lost in the fire, but she was slammed for her subsequent post of a pair of $2,000 Louis Vuitton slippers. The latter post was later removed.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Kardashians aren’t new to social media hate. The family was blasted for having an “insensitive” food fight on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

When Kim released her Christmas card, she was slammed for photoshopping the family photo.

Still, however, the reality star is eager to increase her followers.

As Radar exclusively reported, Kim has been accused of paying a third party to help grow her followers.

“Kim is really insecure that Kylie’s follower count is always rising. She always wants to be on top; she’s really competitive,” the insider explained at the time.

“She gets three-to-four times more likes/comments than Kim,” the insider added. “It’s really killing Kim’s ego. That’s why Kim is going on a media tour right now; she’s trying to encourage Instagram to remove the like count so she doesn’t look less popular than Kylie.”