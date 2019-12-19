Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Keeping Up With Kylie! Kim Kardashian Accused Of Paying Third Party For More Social Media Followers

Keeping Up With Kylie! Kim Kardashian Accused Of Paying Third Party For More Social Media Followers

Keeping Up With Kylie! Kim Kardashian Accused Of Paying Third Party For More Social Media Followers 'She's so insecure that her sister's follower count is always rising,' insider says.

Caught! Kim Kardashian has been accused of paying a third party to help her follower count grow on social media so that she can keep up with her sister Kylie Jenner, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to an insider, at least 20 percent of Kim’s followers on Instagram are made up of bots and fake profiles.

“Kim is really insecure that Kylie’s follower count is always rising. She always wants to be on top; she’s really competitive,” the insider explained.

And the proof is in the pudding.

Currently Kim, 39, has a whopping 154 million followers on Instagram while Kylie, 22, has 153 million. But engagement on Kylie’s profile is significantly higher than Kim’s.

For every selfie that Kylie posts on her profile, she gets on average 30 percent more likes than the selfies that Kim posts.

“She gets three-to-four times more likes/comments than Kim,” the insider added. “It’s really killing Kim’s ego. That’s why Kim is going on a media tour right now; she’s trying to encourage Instagram to remove the like count so she doesn’t look less popular than Kylie.”

In 2019, Kylie was marked as the star who charged the most per Instagram post — for the second year in a row! An average post for the lip kit mogul costs around $1,266,000. Kim, meanwhile, came in fourth place this year.

Lately, Kim has been actively advocating for social media platforms to get rid of the like button.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook event on November 11, Kim said, “As far as mental health, I mean it’s something that taking [Instagram] ‘likes’ away and taking that aspect away from it would be really beneficial for people.”