Justin Baldoni Claims Ryan Reynolds Accused Him of 'Fat-Shaming' Blake Lively During Heated Meeting as 'It Ends With Us' Director Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against New York Times
Justin Baldoni has claimed that Ryan Reynolds accused him of "fat-shaming" his wife, Blake Lively, during a heated meeting at their penthouse in New York City.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the It Ends With Us leading actor and director has filed a $250Million lawsuit against The New York Times "for libel, false light invasion of privacy, promissory fraud, and breach of implied-in-fact contract."
In the bombshell lawsuit obtained by Variety, Baldoni, 40, claimed that Reynolds, 48, "berated" him during a heated meeting at the couple’s Tribeca penthouse in New York.
The director allegedly asked how much Lively weighed before he was supposed to lift her in a scene for the movie.
Baldoni claimed he had issues with his back and wanted "to ensure he could safely perform the lift without injury."
The lawsuit claimed: "The confrontation that followed was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies."
"Baldoni, in an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his co-star, continued to bend to her will."
A producer was allegedly at the meeting with the Hollywood A-listers and claimed "that in his 40-year career he had never seen anyone speak to someone like that."
Following the dispute, Lively allegedly "refused to perform" the scene with the director despite rehearsing "with a stunt double."
In the lawsuit, Baldoni also claimed Reynolds pressured Baldoni’s agency, WME, to drop him following the issues between the stars.
A WME rep denied the accusations in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that said: "In Baldoni’s filing there is a claim that Reynolds pressured Baldoni’s agent at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere.
"This is not true. Baldoni’s former representative was not at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, nor was there any pressure from Reynolds or Lively at any time to drop Baldoni as a client."
In Baldoni’s $250 million lawsuit, the actor claimed the story portrayed Lively as a woman who dealt with months of alleged sexual harassment while filming the movie and claimed she allegedly faced retaliation of a smear campaign when she voiced her concerns.
However, Baldoni's lawsuit has claimed that it was the actress who allegedly embarked on a "strategic and manipulative" smear campaign, using false "sexual harassment allegations to assert unilateral control over every aspect of the production."
In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni for "sexual harassment" that allegedly occurred while they were filming.
According to Lively's lawsuit, the actress, Reynolds, Baldoni, and executives for Sony Pictures Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios all attended a meeting before filming resumed.
During the meeting, all agreed to Lively's 30 on-set demands that were discussed – including "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'p---------- addiction,', and no more inquiries about Blake's weight."
Lively's attorneys said in a statement to the New York Post that said: "Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint, nor her federal complaint, filed earlier today. This lawsuit is based on the obviously false premise that Ms. Lively's administrative complaint against Wayfarer and others was a ruse based on a choice 'not to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, Wayfarer,’ and that ‘litigation was never her ultimate goal.'
"As demonstrated by the federal complaint filed by Ms. Lively earlier today, that frame of reference for the Wayfarer lawsuit is false. While we will not litigate this matter in the press, we do encourage people to read Ms. Lively’s complaint in its entirety. We look forward to addressing each and every one of Wayfarer's allegations in court."