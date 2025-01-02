Your tip
'Seinfeld' and 'Ace Ventura' Star John Capodice Dead at 83 — 'A True Legend That Shall Forever Be in Our Hearts'

Capodice died at 83.

Jan. 2 2025, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Jan. 2 2025, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

John Capodice, a long-time character actor with more than 150 credits, has died, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actor, whose long list of credentials includes memorable roles in Ace Ventura and Seinfeld, was 83 years old.

Capodice may be best remembered as the police officer who razzed Jim Carrey in his breakout movie role in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. He also played a sarcastic laundromat owner on Seinfeld, named Vic, who battled with Kramer and Jerry.

He also starred in General Hospital from 1994 to 1996, playing Carmine Cerullo in six episodes of the soap opera.

The Korean War vet died on Monday, according to a post on the website of the New Jersey Pizzi Funeral Home.

The announcement noted: "John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him."

Online, fans remembered Capodice as an "unforgettable actor."

On X, one person reflected: "His ability to take on complex characters, often quirky, made him a favorite among fans."

The author gushed that Capodice's work always had "authenticity and heart."

The post continued: "He touched so many lives, and his performances live on to remind us of the magic he brought to the screen. His dedication to his craft has been so colossal that he shines, whether in a comedic or dramatic role. A true legend that shall forever be in our hearts, an indelible impact on Hollywood and in the hearts of viewers everywhere."

Capodice was born on Christmas Day in 1941. He went on to serve in the US Army in Korea from 1964 to 1966.

After the war, he moved to LA, where he launched his acting career.

Among his long resume were roles in TV shows like Ellen, Will & Grace, Knots Landing, The West Wing, Mad About You, Murphy Brown, and Murder She Wrote.

In addition to Ace Ventura, he was also seen in movies such as Wall Street, The Doors, Honeymoon in Vegas, and Independence Day.

According to IMDb, he was still working at the time of his passing and has at least two projects yet to be released.

Fans on X expressed their grief, remembering the man as so much more than just an actor.

One person who knew Capodice reflected: "Rest in Peace, John Capodice. General Hospital fans will remember him as Lois' dad, Carmine Cerullo, but I'll remember the years when he lived near me, doted on his grandchildren, and loved to eat out at local restaurants."

Another person remembered: "Dude had one of the most brutal onscreen deaths I've seen in Six Feet Under."

A third added a somber: "Sad news," while one person summarized: "He’s just a great guy!"

Capodice is survived by his wife Jane, daughters Tessa De Pierro and Cassandra Hansen, and four grandchildren: David, Jake, Frankie, and Giuliana.

