'Seinfeld' and 'Ace Ventura' Star John Capodice Dead at 83 — 'A True Legend That Shall Forever Be in Our Hearts'

The Korean War vet died on Monday, according to a post on the website of the New Jersey Pizzi Funeral Home.

The announcement noted: "John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him."

Online, fans remembered Capodice as an "unforgettable actor."

On X, one person reflected: "His ability to take on complex characters, often quirky, made him a favorite among fans."

The author gushed that Capodice's work always had "authenticity and heart."

The post continued: "He touched so many lives, and his performances live on to remind us of the magic he brought to the screen. His dedication to his craft has been so colossal that he shines, whether in a comedic or dramatic role. A true legend that shall forever be in our hearts, an indelible impact on Hollywood and in the hearts of viewers everywhere."