New Orleans Horror: FBI Makes Chilling Discovery in Airbnb Rented by Terrorist Suspect Before Killing 14 People in New Year's Attack As Authorities Investigate Ties to ISIS

Authorities say Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck with an ISIS flag tied to the back into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street, killing at least 14 and injuring many others. Jabbar later died in a fiery shootout with police.

Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, told reporters: "We know that he specifically picked out Bourbon Street, not sure why."

He added: "He was 100 percent inspired by ISIS."

FBI officials said Jabbar posted five videos on his Facebook account in the hours before the attack in which he aligned himself with the terrorist organization. He said he had joined the militant group last summer.