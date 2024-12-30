Lily Phillips Could Be BANNED by Airbnb After OnlyFans Model Used $1.8M Apartment to Have Sex With Over 100 Men — As Property's Hosts Had No Idea
Lily Phillips continues to feel the impact of her choice to sleep with over 100 men in 24 hours as now she may be booted from AirBnb forever.
The controversial OnlyFans model used a $1.8million residence in London for the feat, something the property's hosts were not aware of, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The furnished apartment, which features one-bedroom and its own private garden, is described as one of Airbnb’s "most loved homes" and rents out for over $500-a-night, has been revealed to have been used by Phillips for the marathon sex-fest.
The 23-year-old even gave the property a five-star review, and said it “was perfect!” following her stay. However, the hosts only learned of Phillips' true reason for needing the apartment days after she had left.
One of the property's hosts, Carol, expressed her disbelief in an interview.
She said: "We have been made aware of this now. Unfortunately, we did not know anything about what she had done in the flat and there was no sign of anything in the flat when she left."
"We only found out a couple of days ago. We have no further comment," she added.
Meanwhile, nearby residents were shocked to learn of all that went down at the pricey apartment, as one person told DailyMail: "... I had no idea. I hadn’t heard anything about this so it’s crazy.
"It’s super weird and I didn’t even know that was legal. I am just so shocked as I hadn’t seen or noticed anything, so I didn’t know someone was there."
Another added: "I know they have had parties in that Airbnb, that has been going on for quite a while. With the Airbnb you do notice people coming and going. I can’t believe that was here. I saw it on TikTok."
Phillips is said to have rented the ground floor apartment. At the time, the owners of the basement property were carrying out renovation work and the apartment above is believed to have been empty.
The model's actions, however, may lead her to getting the boot from the popular rentals platform.
Phillips seemed to violate plenty of the company's policies, notably, the platform does not allow sex work, including “the creation of commercial pornography, photos or videos,” at their properties.
Phillips possibly broke the maximum guest rules by inviting over 100 men for the night, and "disruptive gatherings" are also not allowed.
Airbnb makes clear on their website: "Guests who repeatedly break standard house rules could be suspended or removed from Airbnb if the issues persist."
Following Phillips decision to bed in what amounted to 101 men, a documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, from YouTuber Josh Pieters, revealed her state of mind, as she broke down in tears.
She admitted: "I mean obviously I was quite emotional and just very, very overwhelmed. That was kind of it, but yes, my mental well-being is really good, and physical health is really good."
Phillips added: "The thing is, I'm not a victim, so I don't deserve this sympathy. I would much rather people put their efforts into someone who's an actual victim. And so it just makes me feel a little bit sad because I feel like I'm taking a lot of energy away from someone who actually needs help."
When asked about how "intense" the entire ordeal truly was, Phillips broke down and said: "It’s not for the weak girls, if I am honest, it was hard."
Despite being "quite emotional," Phillips has bigger plans in mind... like sleeping with 1,000 in a day.
She begged on TikTok: "Girls, please send your husbands and boyfriends my way. I really need them to help break this world record of being with 1,000 guys in 24 hours."