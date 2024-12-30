Lily Phillips Could Be BANNED by Airbnb After OnlyFans Model Used $1.8M Apartment to Have Sex With Over 100 Men — As Property's Hosts Had No Idea

The controversial OnlyFans model used a $1.8million residence in London for the feat, something the property's hosts were not aware of, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lily Phillips continues to feel the impact of her choice to sleep with over 100 men in 24 hours as now she may be booted from AirBnb forever.

One of the property's hosts, Carol, expressed her disbelief in an interview.

The 23-year-old even gave the property a five-star review, and said it “was perfect!” following her stay. However, the hosts only learned of Phillips' true reason for needing the apartment days after she had left.

The furnished apartment, which features one-bedroom and its own private garden, is described as one of Airbnb’s "most loved homes" and rents out for over $500-a-night, has been revealed to have been used by Phillips for the marathon sex -fest.

She said: "We have been made aware of this now. Unfortunately, we did not know anything about what she had done in the flat and there was no sign of anything in the flat when she left."

"We only found out a couple of days ago. We have no further comment," she added.

Meanwhile, nearby residents were shocked to learn of all that went down at the pricey apartment, as one person told DailyMail: "... I had no idea. I hadn’t heard anything about this so it’s crazy.

"It’s super weird and I didn’t even know that was legal. I am just so shocked as I hadn’t seen or noticed anything, so I didn’t know someone was there."