Jodie Turner-Smith Files Heartbreaking Court Declaration Against Ex-Husband Josh Jackson: 'He Has Paid Me $0 in Support'
Jodie Turner-Smith has filed a jaw-dropping court declaration against her ex-husband, Joshua Jackson, that is sending shockwaves through Hollywood.
As the bitter split heats up, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the emotional plea from the 38-year-old actress, who has demanded a staggering $37,000 per month in support.
In the declaration, filed on December 12, Turner-Smith alleged that her 46-year-old ex-husband is raking in about $195,000 monthly and pocketed an eye-popping $2.3 million in 2022.
Meanwhile, she claimed that her average monthly earnings sit at $87,500, leaving her navigating this divorce with just $5,000 in her bank account and an additional $366,000 in easily liquidated assets.
In a desperate bid to cover her mounting legal costs, Turner-Smith has asked the court for a one-time lump sum of $250,000. She revealed: "I have spent over $400,000 on legal fees in the divorce."
She also argued that she poured her heart into being the primary caregiver of their 4-year-old daughter, Juno, while Jackson continued to climb the career ladder.
Turner-Smith didn’t hold back and stated: "Josh historically made more money than me and, at times, significantly more." Burning with frustration, she accused him of dodging his financial responsibilities, saying: "Since Josh and I separated, I have tried my best to keep the situation amicable... However, Josh has paid me $0 in guideline support." The actress added: "I have done everything I can to meet Josh halfway on every issue, to no avail."
Her emotional plea laid bare the struggles she faces, claiming Jackson's tactics have made this dissolution "far more difficult than necessary."
During their marriage, Turner-Smith recounts a life of luxury, including extensive travel to over 30 countries, a sharp contrast to her current plight. She revealed: "Josh asked me to leave our marital home in Los Angeles prior to my filing for divorce," leaving her in a vulnerable position as she embarks on her post-split journey.
Currently working in London, Turner-Smith has said she is worried about her career prospects and claimed: "I do not get as many job offers as Josh and certainly do not get to 'pick' my roles... the way Josh says he does."
She said she craves stability for her daughter and added: "Josh has made this increasingly difficult," thanks to the drawn-out divorce proceedings and his alleged refusal to support her."
The emotional gravity of her words didn't stop there. She charged Jackson, who once vowed he’d always have her back, is now reneging on promises of financial security.
She explained: "He said he understood how difficult life can be as a black woman and a single mother. Now, he is using litigation tactics and delay to pressure me into agreeing to a settlement that is neither equitable nor has any legal foundation."
A central point of contention? Jodie has asserted that Joshua falsely claimed the marital home is his separate property, despite her contributing a whopping $800,000 toward its down payment. Her lawyer added fuel to the fire and said: "Josh’s failure to provide financial assistance has placed Jodie in an inequitable position."