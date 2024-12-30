Jodie Turner-Smith Files Heartbreaking Court Declaration Against Ex-Husband Josh Jackson: 'He Has Paid Me $0 in Support'

In the declaration, filed on December 12, Turner-Smith alleged that her 46-year-old ex-husband is raking in about $195,000 monthly and pocketed an eye-popping $2.3 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, she claimed that her average monthly earnings sit at $87,500, leaving her navigating this divorce with just $5,000 in her bank account and an additional $366,000 in easily liquidated assets.

In a desperate bid to cover her mounting legal costs, Turner-Smith has asked the court for a one-time lump sum of $250,000. She revealed: "I have spent over $400,000 on legal fees in the divorce."

She also argued that she poured her heart into being the primary caregiver of their 4-year-old daughter, Juno, while Jackson continued to climb the career ladder.