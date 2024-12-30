Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Scandals > Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith Files Heartbreaking Court Declaration Against Ex-Husband Josh Jackson: 'He Has Paid Me $0 in Support'

photo of Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Source: MEGA

Turner-Smith wants her estranged husband Jackson to pay up.

Dec. 30 2024, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jodie Turner-Smith has filed a jaw-dropping court declaration against her ex-husband, Joshua Jackson, that is sending shockwaves through Hollywood.

As the bitter split heats up, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the emotional plea from the 38-year-old actress, who has demanded a staggering $37,000 per month in support.

Article continues below advertisement
joshua jackson jodie turner smith hire private judge handle divorce support custody court
Source: MEGA

Turner-Smith cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind her divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

In the declaration, filed on December 12, Turner-Smith alleged that her 46-year-old ex-husband is raking in about $195,000 monthly and pocketed an eye-popping $2.3 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, she claimed that her average monthly earnings sit at $87,500, leaving her navigating this divorce with just $5,000 in her bank account and an additional $366,000 in easily liquidated assets.

In a desperate bid to cover her mounting legal costs, Turner-Smith has asked the court for a one-time lump sum of $250,000. She revealed: "I have spent over $400,000 on legal fees in the divorce."

She also argued that she poured her heart into being the primary caregiver of their 4-year-old daughter, Juno, while Jackson continued to climb the career ladder.

Article continues below advertisement
joshua jackson divorce
Source: MEGA

She has claimed Jackson has left her high and dry.

Article continues below advertisement

Turner-Smith didn’t hold back and stated: "Josh historically made more money than me and, at times, significantly more." Burning with frustration, she accused him of dodging his financial responsibilities, saying: "Since Josh and I separated, I have tried my best to keep the situation amicable... However, Josh has paid me $0 in guideline support." The actress added: "I have done everything I can to meet Josh halfway on every issue, to no avail."

Her emotional plea laid bare the struggles she faces, claiming Jackson's tactics have made this dissolution "far more difficult than necessary."

During their marriage, Turner-Smith recounts a life of luxury, including extensive travel to over 30 countries, a sharp contrast to her current plight. She revealed: "Josh asked me to leave our marital home in Los Angeles prior to my filing for divorce," leaving her in a vulnerable position as she embarks on her post-split journey.

Article continues below advertisement
joshua jackson jodie turner smith hire private judge handle divorce support custody court
Source: MEGA

Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson earlier this year.

READ MORE ON Scandals
Photo of Liam Payne

Liam Payne's Death Arrest: Why Cops Charged Five People Including One Direction Star's Pal Roger Nores and Two Members of Hotel Staff

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Tony Buzbee, Jay-Z

Dirty Secrets of Lawyer Going After Jay-Z and 'Diddy' — How Tony Buzbee is Facing Legal Battles of His Own and Has Shocking Skeleton in Closet

Article continues below advertisement

Currently working in London, Turner-Smith has said she is worried about her career prospects and claimed: "I do not get as many job offers as Josh and certainly do not get to 'pick' my roles... the way Josh says he does."

She said she craves stability for her daughter and added: "Josh has made this increasingly difficult," thanks to the drawn-out divorce proceedings and his alleged refusal to support her."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The emotional gravity of her words didn't stop there. She charged Jackson, who once vowed he’d always have her back, is now reneging on promises of financial security.

She explained: "He said he understood how difficult life can be as a black woman and a single mother. Now, he is using litigation tactics and delay to pressure me into agreeing to a settlement that is neither equitable nor has any legal foundation."

A central point of contention? Jodie has asserted that Joshua falsely claimed the marital home is his separate property, despite her contributing a whopping $800,000 toward its down payment. Her lawyer added fuel to the fire and said: "Josh’s failure to provide financial assistance has placed Jodie in an inequitable position."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.