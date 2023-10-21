Joshua Jackson Struggling to Cope After Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce: Report

"Joshua is doing a lot of reflection on how the two great loves of his life have left him and what mistakes he may have made along the way," one pal dished, according to the National Enquirer. "This is an incredibly painful time for him."

Tipsters claim that Jackson took his work home, especially while playing flawed characters on Fringe and The Affair. "Those roles made Joshua prone to dark moods," claimed the pal. "Jodie believed their marriage turned unhealthy."

RadarOnline.com heard from people in their inner circle last year, who claimed she was more of a socialite while Jackson tends to be introverted.