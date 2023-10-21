Joshua Jackson Struggling to Cope After Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce: Report
Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson is extremely emotional after his split from estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith, and has just been going through the motions after their romance fizzled out.
According to a sensational report, the famed TV drama actor has been feeling worn down after the end of his latest long-term relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His actress-model spouse filed for divorce on October 1 following three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." Prior to that, he was left devastated when actress Diane Kruger dumped him after a 10-year love fest. The Inglourious Basterds starlet is now head over heels for Walking Dead legend Norman Reedus.
Turner-Smith asked the court to grant the former couple joint custody of their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, post-split. The exes welcomed their baby girl in April 2020.
"Joshua is doing a lot of reflection on how the two great loves of his life have left him and what mistakes he may have made along the way," one pal dished, according to the National Enquirer. "This is an incredibly painful time for him."
Tipsters claim that Jackson took his work home, especially while playing flawed characters on Fringe and The Affair. "Those roles made Joshua prone to dark moods," claimed the pal. "Jodie believed their marriage turned unhealthy."
RadarOnline.com heard from people in their inner circle last year, who claimed she was more of a socialite while Jackson tends to be introverted.
While the couple may "seem like the perfect match," they do have disputes "over little things" which can "escalate into full-blown rows," the sources claimed. It was said "the dynamic between them had changed" behind the scenes, adding that things were "definitely rocky."
The Queen & Slim starlet first crossed paths with Jackson at Usher's birthday party in 2018, and it didn't take long for wedding bells to start ringing. The pair obtained their marriage license in Beverly Hills and tied the knot on August 18, 2019.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jackson and Turner-Smith for comment.
PEOPLE reported that Turner-Smith saw the writing on the wall in their union and decided that she was done. "They are on very different paths in life," one tipster claimed. "Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working."
"It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy," the tipster added about their connection. "They will co-parent their daughter. They want her to continue to thrive."