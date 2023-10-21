Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Joshua Jackson
Exclusive Details

Joshua Jackson Struggling to Cope After Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce: Report

joshua jackson reflecting on mistakes made during marriage to jodie turner smith pp
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Friends of Joshua Jackson claim this is an "incredibly painful" time for the star due to his split.

By:

Oct. 21 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson is extremely emotional after his split from estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith, and has just been going through the motions after their romance fizzled out.

According to a sensational report, the famed TV drama actor has been feeling worn down after the end of his latest long-term relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
joshua jackson reflecting on mistakes made during marriage to jodie turner smith
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Turner-Smith filed for divorce on October 1, citing "irreconcilable differences."

His actress-model spouse filed for divorce on October 1 following three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." Prior to that, he was left devastated when actress Diane Kruger dumped him after a 10-year love fest. The Inglourious Basterds starlet is now head over heels for Walking Dead legend Norman Reedus.

Turner-Smith asked the court to grant the former couple joint custody of their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, post-split. The exes welcomed their baby girl in April 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
joshua jackson reflecting on mistakes made during marriage to jodie turner smith
Source: Marksman - Rachpoot / MEGA

Sources said he is looking in the mirror post-breakup.

"Joshua is doing a lot of reflection on how the two great loves of his life have left him and what mistakes he may have made along the way," one pal dished, according to the National Enquirer. "This is an incredibly painful time for him."

Tipsters claim that Jackson took his work home, especially while playing flawed characters on Fringe and The Affair. "Those roles made Joshua prone to dark moods," claimed the pal. "Jodie believed their marriage turned unhealthy."

RadarOnline.com heard from people in their inner circle last year, who claimed she was more of a socialite while Jackson tends to be introverted.

MORE ON:
Joshua Jackson
Article continues below advertisement
joshua jackson reflecting on mistakes made during marriage to jodie turner smith
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The 'Dawson's Creek' star previously had a serious relationship with Diane Kruger.

While the couple may "seem like the perfect match," they do have disputes "over little things" which can "escalate into full-blown rows," the sources claimed. It was said "the dynamic between them had changed" behind the scenes, adding that things were "definitely rocky."

The Queen & Slim starlet first crossed paths with Jackson at Usher's birthday party in 2018, and it didn't take long for wedding bells to start ringing. The pair obtained their marriage license in Beverly Hills and tied the knot on August 18, 2019.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
joshua jackson reflecting on mistakes made during marriage to jodie turner smith
Source: MEGA

According to reports, the now-exes are on "different paths" but they remain committed to co-parenting.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jackson and Turner-Smith for comment.

PEOPLE reported that Turner-Smith saw the writing on the wall in their union and decided that she was done. "They are on very different paths in life," one tipster claimed. "Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working."

"It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy," the tipster added about their connection. "They will co-parent their daughter. They want her to continue to thrive."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.