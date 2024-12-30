Reality TV Star Kristin Cavallari Spills on Fling With Very Famous 'F**k Buddy' — 'He Was Good in Bed'
Reality television queen Kristin Cavallari has spilled intimate details about her secret fling with her very famous "f--- buddy."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Laguna Beach alum opened up about the brief romance with country singer Morgan Wallen after she finally confirmed they dated in a TikTok video posted in late November.
On the most recent episode of Bunnie XO’s podcast Dumb Blonde, the 37-year-old reality television queen finally spilled the intimate details about her fling with Wallen, whom she described as a “good guy” with a "big heart."
Bunnie XO started the conversation by bringing up Cavallari's dating life after her public divorce from ex-husband, Jay Cutler.
While laughing, Cavallari joked: "Here we go. I love that little smile on your face!"
Despite the country icon receiving praise from reality star, Bunnie XO described him as a “player from the Himalayas."
Cavallari added: "One thousand percent. He’s been with every woman on the planet."
Looking back on their first date, The Hills alum said that Wallen was a "true gentleman."
She added: "He was like, 'I’ll pick you up, I'll pick the place’ [and] just f—ing handled business. He picked me up. He met my kids, my kids were so excited. It was so cute. He got us a private room."
Following the event, Cavallari said that Wallen dropped her off back at her house, and they shared a kiss "in the rain."
She explained: "It was, like, the sweetest thing — and then we hung out after. It was up and down too. It was a lot. I love Morgan. I haven’t talked to him in probably a year, but I have nothing but good things to say about him."
Despite hinting back at the romance in 2023, Cavallari nearly broke the internet back in November when she finally confirmed the romance after her friend hinted in a TikTok that the country singer "hurt her feelings."
On the podcast, Cavallari explained: “I’m so sorry, Morgan. He didn’t hurt my feelings. I’ll be honest with you. Morgan was the first guy in my entire f—ing life that wasn’t just completely enamored with me and I was like, ‘What in the f— was going on?’ It really threw me."
Bunnie XO added that it was probably because Wallen has "20 other girlfriends," which Cavallari agreed with.
Cavallari admitted that she was really just looking for a "f— buddy in Nashville" when they started hanging out, before Bunnie XO joked: "Morgan seems to be the guy that wants to step up to the plate to be people's f--- buddy."
The Laguna Beach alum said: "He’s a great f— buddy" and that he "was good in bed.”