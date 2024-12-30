Brandi Glanville Admits to Not Having Sex in More Than a Year Since Her 'Parasite Disfigurement' Scare — 'I Haven’t Kissed or Made Out With Anyone’
Brandi Glanville simply can't catch a break lately.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has not been intimate with a partner in over a year as she continues to deal with her facial disfigurement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old hopped on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, over the weekend and held nothing back as she discussed her sex life – her lack thereof.
She confessed: "I have places to go, people to make out with. I have not had sex since last October. I haven't kissed [or] made out with anyone. I haven't socialized, really."
The Bravo alum went on to accept her face is "f****d," but that she had "50 good years."
During the podcast episode, Glanville also revealed she had a consultation with Dr. Terry Dubrow, but has decided to get a second opinion. The plastic surgeon is known for his work on reality TV, especially on the E! series Botched.
According Glanville, Dubrow said it may take five years for her face to be "totally fine."
"Five years is way too long for me to wait," Glanville said on the podcast, and added she doesn't "feel better" and stills sees "this thing in my face jumping around."
The TV personality also revealed she has visited "four different doctors" who have given her "four different opinions of what it could possibly be."
All this comes after Glanville left fans buzzing – and scared – with a concerning selfie of her swollen and distorted face. She recently admitted to spending over $70,000 in her search for the cause of her facial disfigurement following a nearly two-year health ordeal.
Earlier this month, Glanville said: "With not working as well for the past two years, I’m stressed. I don’t socialize. I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me."
Glanville she reached out to an immunologist, an infectious disease specialist, a rheumatologist, and an ENT (ear, nose, and throat doctor) in hopes of finding an answer.
She explained: "They sent me to have my face checked – maybe old filler. So, that was all dissolved, even though I was like, 'You're dissolving my actual skin now because I haven’t had filler in a long time.' I've had IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks."
Glanville previously revealed she has been on "meds this whole year," and undergoing "every test under the sun;" efforts which ultimately led doctors to diagnose her with a facial parasite.
"It's just been frustrating for all of us," Glanville said.
Despite her appearance, Glanville attended Twitch streamer Amouranth's Winter Wonderland birthday party days before Christmas.
She wore a leopard accented Santa hat, matched with a leopard pattern coat over a black dress. Glanville also added thigh-high boots to top it all off.
'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel, 54, Puts Very Fit Figure on Display In Tight Floral Swimsuit After She Bashed Trolls Who Claimed She's 'Too Old' for Sexy Looks
While Glanville suspects she may have contracted the parasite during a trip to Morocco, possibly from consuming various foods, including meat, she also blamed her former employer Bravo for causing her "stress."
During her appearance on the network's Ultimate Girls Trip, Glanville was accused of giving co-star Caroline Manzo "unwanted kisses" and "inappropriately touching her." She was soon fired.
Following the network's decision, Glanville filed a lawsuit against Bravo in January 2024.
The Real Housewives notable's lawyers dropped her in October of this year.