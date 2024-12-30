Brandi Glanville Admits to Not Having Sex in More Than a Year Since Her 'Parasite Disfigurement' Scare — 'I Haven’t Kissed or Made Out With Anyone’

The 52-year-old hopped on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, over the weekend and held nothing back as she discussed her sex life – her lack thereof.

She confessed: "I have places to go, people to make out with. I have not had sex since last October. I haven't kissed [or] made out with anyone. I haven't socialized, really."

The Bravo alum went on to accept her face is "f****d," but that she had "50 good years."

During the podcast episode, Glanville also revealed she had a consultation with Dr. Terry Dubrow, but has decided to get a second opinion. The plastic surgeon is known for his work on reality TV, especially on the E! series Botched.