'One Last Gift': Democrats Boast About How Jimmy Carter's Death 'Will Overshadow' Donald Trump's Inauguration Day and 'Trigger' President-Elect
Jimmy Carter and Democrats are having the last laugh after realizing the former president's death means flags will ceremoniously fly at half-staff during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
According to protocol, all U.S. flags must fly at half-staff for 30 days after the death of a president.
Carter died Sunday surrounded by his family, at his home in Plains, Georgia.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs states that the flag must be 'half-staff for 30 days at all federal buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and its territories and possessions after the death of the president or a former president.'
That means flags will be lowered until January 28th - days after Trump's second inauguration.
The timing was not lost on Democratic supporters, who flooded X to point out the coincidence.
One person tweeted: "I'm so sad for this great man's passing but this is going to p--- off the orange clown so much, and I've convinced myself this was Jimmy's plan the whole time."
Another stated: "Jimmy Carter left one last parting gift for Trump after his death."
While a third boasted: "A nice FU Trump from President Jimmy Carter!"
The rules for flying a flag at half-staff were created in 1954 under a proclamation from President Dwight Eisenhower.
This isn't the first time a presidential death has put flags at half-staff on Inauguration Day. Harry Truman's death in December 1972 left flags at half-staff when President Richard Nixon was sworn in for his second term in January 1973.
However, despite the rules and guidelines for lowering flags to half-staff for 30 days after the death of a sitting or former president, Trump could order flags raised back to full-staff after taking office.
Carter was the first former U.S. president to reach 100 years old, before his passing. His death came about 22 months after he entered hospice care and just a little over a year after the death of his wife Rosalynn, who died at 96 in November last year. He will be laid to rest next to her at their Georgia home after a state funeral on Jan. 9.
President-elect Trump issued a statement on his Truth Social platform Sunday remembering Carter and his late wife Rosalynn Carter.
He wrote: "President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age. While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for.
"He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect.
"He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office.
"Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!"
President Biden also issued a statement, reading in part: "Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.
"With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us.
"He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe."