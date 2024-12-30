'One Last Gift': Democrats Boast About How Jimmy Carter's Death 'Will Overshadow' Donald Trump's Inauguration Day and 'Trigger' President-Elect

Carter was the first former U.S. president to reach 100 years old, before his passing. His death came about 22 months after he entered hospice care and just a little over a year after the death of his wife Rosalynn, who died at 96 in November last year. He will be laid to rest next to her at their Georgia home after a state funeral on Jan. 9.

President-elect Trump issued a statement on his Truth Social platform Sunday remembering Carter and his late wife Rosalynn Carter.

He wrote: "President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age. While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for.

"He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect.

"He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office.

"Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!"