Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Dead at 100 After Two Years in Hospice Care and Refusing Medical Treatment

After the former president suffered a series of health scares over the past few years – which included a battle with melanoma skin cancer that spread to his liver and brain – the 39th president chose to enter hospice care back in February, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Former President Jimmy Carter, who dedicated his post-presidency to human rights and advocacy for peace, has died at age 100.

Jimmy Carter was the 39th president of the United States of America.

Born and raised in Plains, Georgia, Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman his entire life. Even in his final days, Jimmy was said to have kept active and made a point to get outside as much as possible.

Jimmy received end-of-life care from the comfort of his 1960s ranch-style home in Georgia.

The Democrat president was considered one of the greatest leaders in U.S. history. As a 1946 U.S. Naval graduate, Jimmy served his country in the Navy's submarine division.

Once his time at the academy was completed, Carter married Rosalynn, who later became the first lady during Carter's time in office. The couple had three sons and one daughter and would be married for over seven decades, the longest marriage in presidential history.

Jimmy's politics were ahead of his time, especially growing up in the segregated South. He supported the Civil Rights movement and took those values to the Georgia statehouse, where he served as a state senator from 1963 to 1967.

He successfully campaigned for governor of Georgia in 1971, a position he held until 1975.