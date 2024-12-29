Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Dead at 100 After Two Years in Hospice Care and Refusing Medical Treatment
Former President Jimmy Carter, who dedicated his post-presidency to human rights and advocacy for peace, has died at age 100.
After the former president suffered a series of health scares over the past few years – which included a battle with melanoma skin cancer that spread to his liver and brain – the 39th president chose to enter hospice care back in February, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jimmy received end-of-life care from the comfort of his 1960s ranch-style home in Georgia.
Born and raised in Plains, Georgia, Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman his entire life. Even in his final days, Jimmy was said to have kept active and made a point to get outside as much as possible.
The Democrat president was considered one of the greatest leaders in U.S. history. As a 1946 U.S. Naval graduate, Jimmy served his country in the Navy's submarine division.
Once his time at the academy was completed, Carter married Rosalynn, who later became the first lady during Carter's time in office. The couple had three sons and one daughter and would be married for over seven decades, the longest marriage in presidential history.
Jimmy's politics were ahead of his time, especially growing up in the segregated South. He supported the Civil Rights movement and took those values to the Georgia statehouse, where he served as a state senator from 1963 to 1967.
He successfully campaigned for governor of Georgia in 1971, a position he held until 1975.
As president, Jimmy established two key departments that continue to serve the American people. Jimmy created the Department of Energy and the Department of Education.
Jimmy additionally oversaw the Panama Canal treaties and pardoned all Vietnam War draft evaders. While he lost his bid for reelection to Republican Ronald Reagan, Jimmy remained active in politics.
Jimmy established the Carter Center in 1982, which aimed to expand and promote civil rights. The Carter Center's work earned Jimmy a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
Despite his fame and notoriety, the former peanut farmer never lost touch with the working class. While his political achievements were applauded, his lifelong work as a humanitarian was his legacy.
For decades, Jimmy served communities through work with Habitat for Humanity. Jimmy worked alongside volunteers to build homes for the less fortunate well into his 90s.