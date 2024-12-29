Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy 'Begged Jail Guards to Be Taken to a Hospital' in Christmas 'Meltdown'

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Dec. 29 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs had a meltdown at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center the day after Christmas.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Diddy pleaded with guards to be taken to a prison hospital for observation, claiming he believed he was suffering a breakdown.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy begged jail guards taken hospital christmas meltdown
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly had a 'meltdown' in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source close to the rapper, the guards at the detention center refused his request.

The insider claimed: "With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he'd be out on bail by now.

"Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he's been using while he's been behind bars.

"It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it."

Article continues below advertisement
diddy begged jail guards taken hospital christmas meltdown
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center spent Christmas behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

A separate source close to the disgraced rapper denied the reports, claiming the rapper is staying strong in jail – despite missing his family a great deal at Christmas, "which is a time he always spends with his children".

Article continues below advertisement
diddy begged jail guards taken hospital christmas meltdown
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs is facing multiple new sexual assault lawsuits from three unnamed accusers. These individuals claim that Diddy drugged and raped them in incidents that happened much more recently than previously reported claims.

The lawsuits were filed by a New York-based attorney, detailing similar accounts from the unnamed plaintiffs who claim they were drugged and sodomized by Combs, with the earliest incident dating back to 2019.

All three share a common pattern where they accepted drinks from Combs, became disoriented, lost consciousness and woke up to the alleged assaults.

The rapper's legal team released a statement following the new lawsuits: "These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Beyoncé Said to Be 'Upset and Concerned' Over Jay Z Rape Allegations — Buts Vows She's 'Sticking' By Her Husband

Composite photo of Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson Rips Off Her Wedding Ring for Movie Outing With Her Kids — 3 Months After We Revealed 'Marriage Crisis' With Husband Eric Johnson

Article continues below advertisement
diddy begged jail guards taken hospital christmas meltdown
Source: MEGA

Diddy hosted several 'freak off' parties over the years.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A judge also recently ruled that a woman, who alleges she was raped by Diddy and fellow rapper Jay-Z when she was 13, can proceed anonymously in her lawsuit against the rap moguls.

Diddy's lawyers have called the lawsuits "shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs".

Jay-Z released a statement accusing the plaintiff's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of trying to blackmail him into settling the Alabama woman's allegations.

In her lawsuit, the woman who says she was raped at 13 identifies herself as Jane Doe. The plaintiff said she was living in Rochester in 2000 when she made her way to New York City and befriended a limousine driver who drove her to an after-party for the MTV Music Awards, where she claimed the two rappers assaulted her.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.