Beyoncé Said to Be 'Upset and Concerned' Over Jay Z Rape Allegations — Buts Vows She's 'Sticking' By Her Husband

A second insider claimed: "Beyoncé is upset and concerned about the allegations brought on to her husband.

"She 1,000 percent believes him. But it is very stressful to deal with, not only because everything is such in the public eye, but as a mother of a daughter of a similar age to the accuser at the time, it is heartbreaking.

"Beyoncé, who has been blessed with a life where she usually has control of her own narrative, now has to deal with this, and there isn't anything she can do except support her man and be there for each other as the legal side of things goes through its motions."