President Joe Biden 'Regrets Leaving Presidential Race,' Thinks He Could’ve Beaten Donald Trump If He Wasn’t Pushed Out of the Race by His Own Party

According to multiple anonymous sources, President Biden and some of his closest aides have recently boasted about how he should've stayed in the race and how he could've won a second term.

The 82-year-old Democrat was pressured by his party's elites to drop out of the race in July due to his poor poll numbers and his disastrous debate performance against Trump, in which he gave incoherent answers and appeared to stumble over his words.

On July 21, Biden dropped out of the presidential election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the top of the Democratic ticket. However, she was handily defeated by Trump, who'll be sworn in for a second White House stint on January 20.