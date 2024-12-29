Your tip
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden 'Regrets Leaving Presidential Race,' Thinks He Could’ve Beaten Donald Trump If He Wasn’t Pushed Out of the Race by His Own Party

Composite photo of Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden believes he could've defeated Donald Trump in 2024.

Dec. 29 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden has privately expressed that "he regrets" dropping out of the 2024 presidential election against Donald Trump.

The commander-in-chief insists he could've beaten the president-elect if he hadn't been pushed out of the race by his own party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

president joe biden regrets leaving presidential race donald trump
Source: MEGA

President Biden privately regrets dropping out of the presidential race.

According to multiple anonymous sources, President Biden and some of his closest aides have recently boasted about how he should've stayed in the race and how he could've won a second term.

The 82-year-old Democrat was pressured by his party's elites to drop out of the race in July due to his poor poll numbers and his disastrous debate performance against Trump, in which he gave incoherent answers and appeared to stumble over his words.

On July 21, Biden dropped out of the presidential election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the top of the Democratic ticket. However, she was handily defeated by Trump, who'll be sworn in for a second White House stint on January 20.

president joe biden regrets leaving presidential race donald trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden dropped out and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Insiders claimed: "Aides say the president has been careful not to place blame on Harris or her campaign."

During a CBS News Sunday Morning interview in August, President Biden said former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the charge to have him drop out of the race because Democrats in the House and Senate were worried he'd drag down their chances of being reelected.

In September, Biden appeared on The View and claimed he was confident he would have defeated Trump in November.

president joe biden regrets leaving presidential race donald trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden previously defeated Donald Trump in 2020.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said: "Biden ran on the promise that he was going to be a transitional president, and in effect, have one term before handing it off to another generation.

"I think his running again broke that concept – the conceptual underpinning of the theory that he would end the Trump appeal, he would defeat Trumpism and enable a new era."

Some of the president's closest advisers admit Biden's old-school governing style didn't always mesh with modern politics.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, said: "The president has been operating on a time horizon measured in decades, while the political cycle is measured in four years."

president joe biden regrets leaving presidential race donald trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden claimed he was pressured to drop out of the race.

Biden recently admitted to a number of gaffes he's made during his time in office, including how he "screwed up" during the debate and was "stupid" for not getting credit by putting his name on the pandemic relief checks his administration sent out in 2021 – as Trump did in 2020.

Biden has also said the administration could've done a better job "lifting Americans' spirits" during the COVID pandemic.

The Washington Post reported on the sources' quotes about the president's boasting.

