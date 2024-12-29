Jessica Simpson Rips Off Her Wedding Ring for Movie Outing With Her Kids — 3 Months After We Revealed 'Marriage Crisis' With Husband Eric Johnson

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer has been going out without her marital bling over the past month.

Sources claim Jessica and Eric's ten-year marriage was heading for divorce due to Simpson's "erratic behavior and high-flying ambitions".

She recently posted sultry pics on her Instagram without her wedding ring alongside the cryptic caption: "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

Her fans took to the comments on her post to speculate on the actress's marital status.

One fan wrote: "Is this j simp saying she's single?"

Another replied, "I think her photos have been saying that for months."