Jessica Simpson Rips Off Her Wedding Ring for Movie Outing With Her Kids — 3 Months After We Revealed 'Marriage Crisis' With Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson was seen without her wedding ring during a movie outing with her two eldest children in Calabasas, California, amid her "marriage crisis" with Eric Johnson.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Dukes of Hazzard actress has been having "an incredibly difficult time" dealing with the alleged breakup.
The 44-year-old singer wore an eye-catching orange coat with patterned details alongside a pair of jeans and boots.
Jessica's daughter, Maxwell, 12, was photographed with her mother, wearing a gray sweatsuit and holding headphones. The actress's son, Ace, was also seen in a red hoodie and blue shorts.
Simpson is also a mom to 5-year-old daughter Birdie Mae. However, the youngest child was not seen with the rest of the family during the outing.
The I Wanna Love You Forever singer has been going out without her marital bling over the past month.
Sources claim Jessica and Eric's ten-year marriage was heading for divorce due to Simpson's "erratic behavior and high-flying ambitions".
She recently posted sultry pics on her Instagram without her wedding ring alongside the cryptic caption: "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
Her fans took to the comments on her post to speculate on the actress's marital status.
One fan wrote: "Is this j simp saying she's single?"
Another replied, "I think her photos have been saying that for months."
Despite living separately, Jessica and Eric reportedly spent the holidays together as a family.
An inside claimed: "Jessica and Eric plan on being all together for the holidays with the kids .... It's all about the kids and family. They don't hate each other."
Another source said the two parents are "trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids' lives as much as possible".
The insider added: "They are both really committed to the wellbeing of the kids and trying to figure out what's best for them."
Neither Simpson nor Johnson have publicly addressed their marital status.
Jessica and Eric were previously very candid about their relationship.
The Employee of the Month actress released a statement in 2020 praising her relationship with her husband: "In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free.
"Eric and I have a true mind, body (and) soul connection. Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!"
The former NFL player also released a statement celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary the following year.
He wrote: "Jessica, I love you. 7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one. I had fun yesterday celebrating us.
"Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama. I love you, babe!!!"
The sources spoke with US Weekly about Jessica and Eric's marriage.