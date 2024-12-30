Donald Trump Supports Pal Elon Musk in Heated H-1B Visa Debate Despite Tesla Owner Telling MAGA Supporters to 'F--- Yourself In The Face'

While Trump campaigned on putting "America first," including bringing overseas jobs back to the U.S. and strengthening the workforce across the country, he said he fully backs the visa program.

Trump's support came after Musk, 53 – who immigrated from South Africa and has held an H-1B visa – said he was willing to go to "war" to ensure the program wasn't axed on his social media platform, X.

He wrote on X: "The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.

"Take a step back and F--- YOURSELF in the face.

"I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend."