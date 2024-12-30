Your tip
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Supports Pal Elon Musk in Heated H-1B Visa Debate Despite Tesla Owner Telling MAGA Supporters to 'F--- Yourself In The Face'

Composite photo of Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump signals support for H1-B visas after Elon Musk tells MAGA supporters to go 'f---' themselves.

Dec. 30 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has sided with pal Elon Musk on an issue dividing his MAGA base.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect has backed the tech mogul in the heated debate over H-1B visas.

Trump, 78, said he agreed with Musk's position on utilizing the visa program to hire immigrants over U.S. citizens, particularly in the tech industry, despite widespread outrage from his supporters.

donald trumps cabinet picks everything to know
Source: MEGA

Trump previously attempted to limit the work visas during his first term.

While Trump campaigned on putting "America first," including bringing overseas jobs back to the U.S. and strengthening the workforce across the country, he said he fully backs the visa program.

Trump's support came after Musk, 53 – who immigrated from South Africa and has held an H-1B visa – said he was willing to go to "war" to ensure the program wasn't axed on his social media platform, X.

He wrote on X: "The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.

"Take a step back and F--- YOURSELF in the face.

"I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend."

elon musk ridiculed toddler social media push back maga hb work visas
Source: MEGA

Musk said he would go to 'war' over the H-1B visa program.

His electric car company, Tesla, additionally sought 724 H-1B visas in 2024.

The president-elect flip-flopped on the issue after previously limiting the use of the program during his first term.

Trump told the Post on Saturday, December 28: "I have many H-1B visas on my properties.

"I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great program."

On X, one critic called out Trump's hypocrisy, writing: "It's hilarious to me that Trump would rather hire H1-B visa holders to work at Mar-a-Lago than his own godd--- voters."

elon musk ridiculed toddler social media push back maga hb work visas
Source: MEGA

Musk told MAGA critics of H-1B to 'F--- YOURSELF in the face' for opposing the program.

The visas are typically granted for three-year periods, though holders can apply for extensions or green cards.

MAGA supporters were sent into a frenzy over the visa program last week when Trump selected Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-American venture capitalist, to be an adviser on artificial intelligence (AI).

Trump's supporters slammed his selection and claimed Krishnan could sway the Republican's administrations position on immigration.

Musk fired back at critics, who claimed programs like H1-B visas would incentivize immigration and replace American workers in high-paying fields like the tech industry.

ellen degeneres trump steve bannon infesting britain election victory
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon warned Musk was showing his 'true colors' for fighting for H1-B visas.

Steve Bannon, a longtime Trump adviser and key MAGA figure, also slammed the program and "big tech oligarchs" who vowed public support for work visas.

Bannon claimed the program was a "threat" to the U.S. work force – and further warned Musk was showing his "true colors" by vowing to go to "war" to keep the program alive in the country.

