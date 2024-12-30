Broadway Actress and Star of 'Alice' Linda Lavin Dead at 87 After Battling Lung Cancer — 'She Was a Beautiful Soul'

Lavin died unexpectedly on Sunday, RadarOnline.com can report, due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer. Her death shocked friends and loved ones, as she was still very active in Hollywood, promoting her new Netflix series No Good Deed and filming the upcoming Hulu comedy series Mid-Century Modern.

She first shot to stardom as Alice Hyatt in the small-screen adaptation of the1974 film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore. The show aired more than 200 episodes on CBS from 1976 to 1985 and enjoyed a long syndication run afterward.

Lavin played Alice Hyatt, a widow looking for a fresh start who moved with her young son to Phoenix, where she worked as a waitress at Mel's Diner, and traded barbs with customers and cooks.