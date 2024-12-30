EU Official Gianluca Di Gioia, 48, Mauled to Death by Shark While Snorkeling at Egyptian Resort as Horrified Wife Watched Tragic Attack From a Pier

EU official Gianluca Di Gioia died in the attack despite the best efforts of his friend, Giuseppe Fappani, who managed to survive the ordeal with terrible injuries, RadarOnline.comc can reveal.

A horrific shark attack has occurred in front of the Red Sea Sataya Resort near Marsa Alam in Egypt – leaving one person dead.

Di Gioia and Fappani had been snorkeling in front of the resort just moments before the attack.

Fappani's wife watched the savage attack occur from a nearby pier, as she recalled the horrifying scene including her husband do all he could to save his friend.

She said: "Peppino did everything he could to save Gianluca Di Gioia who was snorkeling. That area is safe to swim in. I was on the pier, I saw him swim towards Gianluca to scare the shark but then Peppino was bitten on the arms and legs too."