Liam Payne

Liam Payne's Death Arrest: Why Cops Charged Five People Including One Direction Star's Pal Roger Nores and Two Members of Hotel Staff

Photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne died in October following a tragic balcony plunge.

Dec. 30 2024, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Dec. 30 2024, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Five people have been formally charged in connection to Liam Payne's death — including the late One Direction singer's close friend Roger Nores and hotel workers.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the latest bombshell in the case comes three months after the 31-year-old plunged from the balcony in Argentina at his hotel.

liam payne five people charged death
Source: MEGA

Five people have been charged.

According to local news outlets, Judge Laura Graciela Bruniard of Criminal and Correctional Court No. 34 handed out manslaughter charges to CasaSur Palermo Hotel's manager, Gilda Martin, and the chief receptionist, Esteban Grassi, months after the young singer tragically died following a plunge from his hotel balcony.

In addition, the One Direction singer's close friend Roger Nores was also charged with manslaughter after he left Payne alone at the hotel just 40 minutes before the tragic incident occurred.

Hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and Argentinian waiter Braian Paiz were charged with supplying narcotics for payment.

According to court documents, Pereyra allegedly sold Payne cocaine on October 15 and 16, while Paiz also allegedly distributed cocaine to the singer twice on October 14.

Paiz also reportedly admitted to using drugs, including cocaine, with Payne.

liam payne five people charged death
Source: MEGA

Hotel worked have been charged in connection to Payne's death.

Nores has been hit with a manslaughter charge for allegedly "failing to fulfill his duties of care, assistance, and help" and "abandoning" Payne despite being aware he "suffered from multiple addictions."

The Argentinian businessman, 31, previously denied "abandoning" the singer in November.

He claimed: "I never abandoned Liam. I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen.

"I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness, and I haven’t spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since.

"I wasn't Liam's manager, he was just my very dear friend, and please refer to the email I sent to Liam and his team on August 23. I'm really heartbroken with this tragedy, and I've been missing my friend every day."

Martin, the hotel’s manager, was charged with manslaughter after allegedly failing to prevent Payne from being taken back to his hotel room alone as it posed a "serious threat" to his life.

As seen in a video that surfaced after Payne's death, the 31-year-old was seen being carried back to his room by three hotel workers.

According to witnesses, the singer was "convulsing" on the lobby floor and was allegedly acting "erratically."

liam payne five people charged death
Source: Snapchat

Nores has denied 'abandoning' the singer.

Grassi was hit with the manslaughter charge for allegedly ordering employees to "drag" Payne to his hotel room, despite being unable to stand or walk without assistance.

Plus, he was also allegedly the one to call 911 just moments before the singer fell to his death and was found in the hotel courtyard.

According to the court documents, the judge believes no individual "had planned or wanted the death of Payne."

However, she has claimed their actions posed a "risk" to his life.

