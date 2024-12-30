Liam Payne's Death Arrest: Why Cops Charged Five People Including One Direction Star's Pal Roger Nores and Two Members of Hotel Staff

Nores has been hit with a manslaughter charge for allegedly "failing to fulfill his duties of care, assistance, and help" and "abandoning" Payne despite being aware he "suffered from multiple addictions."

The Argentinian businessman, 31, previously denied "abandoning" the singer in November.

He claimed: "I never abandoned Liam. I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen.

"I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness, and I haven’t spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since.

"I wasn't Liam's manager, he was just my very dear friend, and please refer to the email I sent to Liam and his team on August 23. I'm really heartbroken with this tragedy, and I've been missing my friend every day."