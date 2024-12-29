THE LAST PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter, Dead at 100, Spent Tragic Final Days Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin as He Refused Medical Treatment

The late president also reportedly made plans to reach 100 as he hoped to make it to November 5 to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

According to his son Chip, Carter recently said: "'I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris.'

"He's following the campaign, absolutely. And you know, when we asked him, was he excited about his 100th birthday, he said, I'm excited about that but I'm really excited to vote for Kamala Harris. And so he is still engaged, he's still paying attention, and he's, you know, he's got his views."

Carter's goal was eventually met as he reportedly cast his 2024 ballot by mail.

Vice President Harris took to social media and thanked the former president for his support.