THE LAST PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter, Dead at 100, Spent Tragic Final Days Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin as He Refused Medical Treatment
Jimmy Carter spent his final days trapped in a wheelchair as he continued to refuse medical treatment.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Carter, who became the first former U.S. president to reach 100 years old, was last seen in public outside his home on his birthday while being guided in his chair by a hospice nurse.
Before passing away, the former commander-in-chief's grandson Jason said his grandfather's advanced age and worsening health conditions had left him unable to carry out simple tasks – such as talking on the telephone.
The grandson claimed the late humanitarian was "very limited in what he can do".
The late president also reportedly made plans to reach 100 as he hoped to make it to November 5 to vote in the 2024 presidential election.
According to his son Chip, Carter recently said: "'I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris.'
"He's following the campaign, absolutely. And you know, when we asked him, was he excited about his 100th birthday, he said, I'm excited about that but I'm really excited to vote for Kamala Harris. And so he is still engaged, he's still paying attention, and he's, you know, he's got his views."
Carter's goal was eventually met as he reportedly cast his 2024 ballot by mail.
Vice President Harris took to social media and thanked the former president for his support.
He has been in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, since February 2023. Carter lost his wife, Rosalynn, in November after 77 years of marriage. The former president died a little over a year later.
The late president lived remarkably long in home hospice care. According to the National Institutes of Health, the average length of time for patients is 63 days. Carter was in hospice for more than 19 months.
As president, Jimmy established two key departments that continue to serve the American people. Jimmy created the Department of Energy and the Department of Education.
Jimmy additionally oversaw the Panama Canal treaties and pardoned all Vietnam War draft evaders. While he lost his bid for reelection to Republican Ronald Reagan, Jimmy remained active in politics and dedicated his post-presidency to human rights and advocacy for peace.
More than 20 years after leaving office, in 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
In his acceptance speech, Carter said: "War may sometimes be a necessary evil. But no matter how necessary, it is always an evil, never a good. We will not learn to live together in peace by killing each other's children."