Ben Affleck Spends Christmas with Ex Jennifer Garner and Kids as Actor Is 'Angling' to Get Back With First Wife After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
Ben Affleck has been spending more and more time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, including most recently reuniting with their kids for a special family Christmas.
But not everyone is feeling merry and bright, as Affleck seems to be inserting himself deeper into Garner's life, RadarOnline.com can report.
Affleck, Garner and their kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, were all together for the holiday, which insiders say is a special time for both.
The source said: "Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."
The Daredevil co-stars were married for 10 years, before splitting up in 2015. Affleck, 52, moved on with Jennifer Lopez. But his relationship with the 55-year-old came to a shocking end earlier this year.
Since then, the Argo director has been inching ever closer back in to Garner's life.
Before Christmas, the two brought their family together in November to spend Thanksgiving together.
And it's not just major holiday reunions. Affleck and Garner were spotted paired up earlier this month on a simple bagel run.
A source told People: "The kids enjoy when they all spend time together. Jen's grateful that Ben's doing well."
However, their rekindled relationship may be a little too close for some – including Garner's current boyfriend, John Miller.
RadarOnline.com has learned Miller was initially "understanding" when the 13 Going on 30 star put her life on pause to comfort the Batman star after his split with Lopez.
But after she decided to spend Thanksgiving with her ex, Miller reportedly flipped out.
An insider told Radar: "It's getting to the point where it's really starting to seem like Jennifer would rather be with Ben than him – and a lot of people are predicting he's going to walk."
Garner and Miller, 46, have been together since 2018, and there was even buzz they were on track to tie the knot until the O.G. Bennifer hit the skids.
The insider said: "John's fine with them co-parenting. He's not saying she should cut Ben out of her life. But he's sick and tired of standing back while she comforts him and tries to fix all his problems.
"Ben always puts himself first, but Jennifer just can't seem to do the same – and she may end up losing a really great guy over this."
But all is fair in love and war, and other sources say Affleck would get back together with Garner in a heartbeat.
The insider confessed: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."
Even though Affleck and Garner have been split for a while now, sources close to the couple confirm he feels a certain level of comfort with her.
The source added: "Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she's the mother of his kids."