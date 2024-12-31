Ben Affleck Spends Christmas with Ex Jennifer Garner and Kids as Actor Is 'Angling' to Get Back With First Wife After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Affleck, Garner and their kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, were all together for the holiday, which insiders say is a special time for both.

The source said: "Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."

The Daredevil co-stars were married for 10 years, before splitting up in 2015. Affleck, 52, moved on with Jennifer Lopez. But his relationship with the 55-year-old came to a shocking end earlier this year.