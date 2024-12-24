Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Hot Galleries > Jennifer Lopez

We Reveal 10 of 2024’s Biggest Celebrity Bust-Ups: How do J Lo and Ben Affleck Stack Up to Other Hollywood Broken Hearts?

Split photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest
Source: MEGA

These former celebrity couples' love stories ended in 2024.

Dec. 23 2024, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean

aj mclean and rochelle mclean
Source: MEGA

AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean briefly separated in 2023 before ultimately splitting in 2024.

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean and his estranged wife, Rochelle McLean, announced they had "officially" ended their 12-year marriage in a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

"It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision," they said in a January update.

"Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."

The ex-couple became engaged in January 2010 and wed in December 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tomas

andrew garfield and dr kate tomas
Source: MEGA

Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tomas sparked dating rumors in March.

In October, Dr. Kate Tomas confirmed she and Andrew Garfield had parted ways. They sparked dating rumors in March when they were spotted on a double date with comic Bo Burnham and singer Phoebe Bridgers.

"Are you still dating Andrew Garfield? If so, tell him I'm a fan of him, please," a fan asked Dr. Tomas, to which she replied: "We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved."

Dr. Tomas addressed another Instagram user who asked if she would ever "stop talking" about The Amazing Spider-Man actor.

She responded: "Sweetheart, the only people who ever talk about or centre a man in my life, work, business and social media are women like you."

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon

ben foster and laura prepon
Source: MEGA

Laura Prepon accused Ben Foster of alcohol abuse amid their bitter divorce battle.

After six years of marriage, Ben Foster filed for divorce from Laura Prepon as they reportedly "suffered irreconcilable differences" during their union and "are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife".

The actor listed the date of separation as September 9, 2024, and asked the court to let them have an "equitable division" of assets and debt following the split.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose got engaged following his divorce from Tish Cyrus in April 2022.

Billy Ray Cyrus surprised fans by filing for divorce from Firerose in May after just seven months of marriage. They reached a settlement in August.

A source told People afterward: "She isn't the person he thought he married. He believes she married him so he [could] take care of her financially."

Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz

channing tatum and zoe saldana
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz became romantically involved while working together on 'Blink Twice.'

Following their engagement in 2023, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz officially split and ended their three-year relationship. Neither released a statement about the breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

harry styles and taylor russell
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were first photographed together in June 2023.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell parted ways in May after their trip to Japan, The Sun reported. According to the outlet's source, they "went through a rough patch" and decided to take a breather.

The insider said: "They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they've taken some time out."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were first engaged in 2002.

In August, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. She listed April 26 as the date of separation and wrote "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

"I think my whole life I've just been trying to say I'm good enough, until where I am now, when I know," the Atlas actress told Nikki Glaser during a tell-all discussion for Interview magazine.

She continued: "I'm giving myself credit. I'm telling that little girl that grew up in the Bronx, ‘You've done really good for yourself.' I didn't do that for so many years. And now I think, with everything that's happened in my life and in my relationships and even in my career, it's like, give yourself a bit of comfort and love.

"We've been through a lot of things that nobody knows about, and you've persevered and you refuse to give up and to let it get you down."

Lopez added: "There's something to be said for that because things can really change your life in a way that you do want to give up and say, 'F--- this, this is too hard, I don't want to do this anymore.' But I'm not there. I refuse to not give myself everything that little girl deserves."

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes

kristin cavallari and jason statham relationship
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes dated for seven months.

READ MORE ON Hot Galleries
Split photo of Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Inside Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Messy Marriage After Singer Hints At a Split As Both Ditch Their Wedding Rings

Composite photo of Machine Gun Kelly.

Inside Machine Gun Kelly's Sobriety Battle After a Brief Rehab Stint and Messy Split with Pregnant Fiancée Megan Fox

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes fizzled out after seven months of dating, the Laguna Beach alum confirmed during Alex Cooper's Unwell tour in Austin, Texas. During her public appearance, she revealed she was "newly single" and that her split from the influencer was "fresh".

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige

ryan seacrest and aubrey paige
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige kept their relationship relatively private.

After three years of dating, Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige mutually agreed to break up in April.

An insider confirmed at the time: "They plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support one another's endeavors."

Article continues below advertisement

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave

teddi mellencamp and edwin arroyave
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp allegedly had an affair with her married horse trainer, leading to her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp ended her marriage to Edwin Arroyave on November 1, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause and October 20 as the official separation date.

"After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce," Mellencamp said in a statement on November 2. "My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter."

The reality TV star, who had been married to Arroyave for 13 years, added: "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do. But in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.