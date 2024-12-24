We Reveal 10 of 2024’s Biggest Celebrity Bust-Ups: How do J Lo and Ben Affleck Stack Up to Other Hollywood Broken Hearts?

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean and his estranged wife, Rochelle McLean, announced they had "officially" ended their 12-year marriage in a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

"It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision," they said in a January update.

"Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."

The ex-couple became engaged in January 2010 and wed in December 2011.