Former 'Backstreet Boys' Member AJ McLean Separates From Wife After Nearly 12 Years Of Marriage

While the former boyband icon and his spouse admitted there had been difficulties in their marriage — and acknowledged the need to work on themselves in order to rebuild their bond — AJ, 45, and Rochelle, 41, revealed their hope is to come out on the other end of this separation stronger than ever.

"The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family," the McLeans stated. "We ask for respect and privacy at this time."

"Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved," the duo added.