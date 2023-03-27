Former 'Backstreet Boys' Member AJ McLean Separates From Wife After Nearly 12 Years Of Marriage
Former Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is temporarily separating from wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple decided to take some time apart but insisted the cool-off period was only temporary — and not the beginning of a full-blown divorce.
The couple spoke to TMZ about their strained relationship and revealed a brutally honest truth.
"Marriage is hard, but worth it," the pair confessed to the outlet. "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future."
While the former boyband icon and his spouse admitted there had been difficulties in their marriage — and acknowledged the need to work on themselves in order to rebuild their bond — AJ, 45, and Rochelle, 41, revealed their hope is to come out on the other end of this separation stronger than ever.
"The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family," the McLeans stated. "We ask for respect and privacy at this time."
"Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved," the duo added.
AJ and Rochelle tied the knot in December 2011 and share two children together, daughters Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 6. Elliott changed her name from Ava and expressed wanting a more unique name after several classmates shared her birth moniker.
Rochelle, for her part, has a background as a hairstylist and make-up artist — and has been credited by supporters as helping her husband overcome a battle with drug addiction.
Back in 2018, AJ revealed that he had relapsed and was open about his road to sobriety as well as the challenges that come along with it.
"You know, it's interesting about sobriety with family and with kids — you still have to put yourself first, and that's been a real big struggle for me," AJ said at the time. "Are my kids and my wife a huge support, and a huge inspiration? Yes, a hundred percent," continued McLean, "but, at the same time the biggest problem I deal with, with them, is putting myself first, and not my family first."
AJ confessed that he leaned co-dependent in nature and called himself "Mr. People Pleaser" after years of being in the spotlight with the success of Backstreet Boys.