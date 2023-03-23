Billionaire Porsche Executive Files For Divorce Over Wife's 'Dementia-Like Illness'
Billionaire Porsche executive Wolfgang Porsche filed for divorce allegedly because of his wife's "dementia-like illness," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wolfgang, 79 — whose family assets are estimated to be upwards of $22 billion — reportedly claimed that living with his wife, Claudia Porsche, 74, became "unbearable" amid her deteriorating health condition.
While it's being reported the billionaire executive allegedly cited a change in his wife's personality as his reason for filing, Wolfgang was seen spending quality time with a longtime female friend, Gabriela Prinzessin zu Leiningen, 59, after his wife's health took a sharp downward decline.
Sources close to the billionaire told German tabloid Bild that Wolfgang found it "impossible" to live with his wife amid her health condition, which caused "drastic changes" to her personality, through no fault of her own.
Wolfgang and Claudia first hit it off in 2007 and officially vowed to be together — traditionally in sickness and in health — in 2019.
After their wedding, Claudia's health began to deteriorate and she was allegedly required to have around-the-clock care.
For the last several months, Claudia, who previously served as an advisor to the German government, has been unable to move without assistance. Luckily for Claudia, she has been surrounded by helpers over the last two years — but reportedly not her husband.
Claudia's two daughters, as well as four housekeepers, have provided care to the ailing billionaire's wife.
Nonetheless, Wolfgang allegedly had enough and chose to end the short-lived marriage.
Wolfgang is no stranger to divorce and was married to Susanne Bresser from 1988 until 2008. Over the course of his marriage to Susanne, the couple welcomed two children.
Wolfgang and divorcée Gabriela's recent sightings have sparked rumors that the two are more than just friends, with the Porsche AG taking refuge in the female companionship.
Gabriela was married to her second husband Swiss Karim Aga Khan IV, 86, for 16 years. They divorced in 2016. Gabriela's first marriage was a quick affair to Prince Karl Emich of Leiningen in 1991. The couple remained together for just seven years before they divorced — and she moved on to Khan just months later.
Wolfgang currently serves as chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, as well as Porsche AG.