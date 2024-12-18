Your tip
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Determined to Stay in Each Other's Lives' Even Though They Feel Like Their Worlds Have 'Changed Forever'

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly planning to stay in each other's lives after their split.

Dec. 18 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Dec. 18 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are refusing to completely walk away from each other after their dramatic split just four months ago.

Despite the "irreconcilable differences" cited in their divorce documents, RadarOnline.com can reveal the former couple reportedly has "every intention" of fully remaining in each other's lives – especially when it comes to the wellbeing of their kids.

j lo ben affleck tattoo part of divorce makeover
Source: MEGA

The former couple have 'every intention' of staying close, especially for the sake of their kids.

A source shared: "They have every intention of continuing to be in each other's lives despite not being romantically involved.

"Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids."

ben affleck jennifer garner reunite thanksgiving event jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old singer filed for divorce on her and Affleck's two-year anniversary.

The exes began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of critically-panned film Gigli, and although they got engaged that November, ended up splitting in January 2004.

Years later, in 2021, they rekindled their romance and got engaged again – ultimately tying the knot in July 2022.

On the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding in August – which followed their Las Vegas elopement on July 17, 2022 – Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.

Affleck, 52, was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015, and they share three children: Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12.

Lopez, 55, shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex Marc Anthony.

Despite their recent divorce, sources revealed the Let's Get Loud singer and Oscar winner "have a mutual respect for one another", which is "not something that goes away" overnight.

They explained: "Obviously things haven’t been the same, but they have a lot of history."

The two have already shown they can maintain a friendly public presence together, as just last week, Affleck, Lopez, and Garner united to support their children at a school play.

The trio attended the event in Los Angeles on Friday, where they watched Seraphina and Emme perform together.

ben affleck beg ex jennifer garner divorce jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018, have been spotted together following his failed marriage to Lopez.

The source also noted how Affleck and Lopez’s kids attend the same school, so they're "bound to spend time together".

They added: "Ben and Jennifer remain amicable whenever they do see each other. They’re still close with each other’s children, and even though they don’t have a co-parenting type of relationship, they still feel like a blended family in a lot of ways."

While the former couple has remained amicable, there have been recent suspicions about Affleck getting back with Garner following their Thanksgiving weekend spent together.

The two volunteered alongside their kids at The Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles, where they helped serve meals to the homeless.

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com revealed Lopez is reportedly "fully expecting" her ex-husband to rekindle a relationship with the mother of his children.

One Hollywood insider claimed Lopez believed Garner was unintentionally "casting a shadow" over her two-year marriage to Affleck.

ben affleck beg ex jennifer garner divorce jennifer lopez pp
Source: MEGA

Sources say Garner would never get back together with the father of her kids.

Another friend of the Gone Girl actor said Affleck "never really got over the end of his first marriage to Jen", adding: "Ben would get back with Jen in a heartbeat – if she'd have him."

They continued: "As the mother of his kids, she'll always be on a pedestal. Ben will never stop having regrets that he let her walk away all those years ago."

However, the insider claimed the 13 Going on 30 actress would be "very reluctant to get back together with Affleck".

