It's Over: Harry Styles 'Splits' From Actress Girlfriend Taylor Russell After Romantic Japan Getaway

Styles and Russell have been linked since June 2023 when fans first discovered their budding romance.

The duo fueled rumors last August when the Watermelon Sugar singer stepped out to support his leading lady on the opening night of her play The Effect at The National Theatre in London.

"Harry's totally zeroed in on Taylor. He met her a few months ago through mutual friends, and she's been all he can talk about," one source close to the Grammy winner said around that time, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported. The tipster added, "He's been pursuing her very hard and dropped all the other women he was talking to. He's very smitten."