It's Over: Harry Styles 'Splits' From Actress Girlfriend Taylor Russell After Romantic Japan Getaway
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are no longer an item, RadarOnline.com has learned. The couple have called it quits weeks after a "make or break" vacation, according to a sensational report which claimed the crooner and actress split following a 14-month whirlwind romance.
The former One Direction hitmaker and Escape Room actress were last spotted together on the Tokyo subway last month, but have done only solo outings since.
Styles and Russell have been linked since June 2023 when fans first discovered their budding romance.
The duo fueled rumors last August when the Watermelon Sugar singer stepped out to support his leading lady on the opening night of her play The Effect at The National Theatre in London.
"Harry's totally zeroed in on Taylor. He met her a few months ago through mutual friends, and she's been all he can talk about," one source close to the Grammy winner said around that time, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported. The tipster added, "He's been pursuing her very hard and dropped all the other women he was talking to. He's very smitten."
The Bones and All actress also attended his Love on Tour show in Vienna on July 8. She watched him perform from the VIP section and was seen dancing along to his biggest hits.
Before their coupling, Styles was photographed kissing model Emily Ratajkowski after he took the stage at Ariake Arena in March — but his last serious relationship was with his former Don't Worry Darling director and costar Olivia Wilde from early 2021 to Nov. 2022.
As for what led up to the split, "He's been in America and she's been in London," a source told The Sun. "They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they've taken some time out."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Styles and Russell for comment.
Russell, for her part, was previously linked to Waves co-star Lucas Hedges and Bones And All co-star Timothee Chalamet, who is now dating Kylie Jenner.
Last year, the actress spoke candidly about her personal life and ability to trust people in the limelight during an interview with Lucy Prebble for The Face.
"It comes and goes. It's something that has been a big part of my life this past year. I mean, it's been a big part of my life since I can remember, because I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them," Russell shared.
"You can't really live an open life if you aren't sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you," she continued, admitting, "But I've found it increasingly harder to do that, and I'm trying to challenge myself in that way right now."