'A Potential Disaster': Donald Trump Issues Chilling 'Great Depression' Threat and Blames Biden Administration for 'What Our Country May be Forced Into'

Earlier this month, Trump failed to get a provision passed raising the debt ceiling, which was included in a stopgap spending bill passed by Congress to avert a government shutdown.

On Sunday, December 29, Trump raged on Truth Social, writing: "The extension of the Debt Ceiling by a previous Speaker of the House, a good man and a friend of mine, from this past September of the Biden Administration, to June of the Trump Administration, will go down as one of the dumbest political decisions made in years.

"There was no reason to do it – NOTHING WAS GAINED, and we got nothing for it – A major reason why that Speakership was lost."