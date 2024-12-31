FBI 'Reviewing Evidence' in Robert Brooks' Death after Footage Shows Multiple Correction Officers Beating Inmate at Marcy Prison

The FBI has reportedly started reviewing evidence in the shocking death of an inmate at Marcy Prison, Robert Brooks. RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest in the case comes after body camera footage showed multiple corrections officers beating the inmate while handcuffed before his death at a nearby hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LIVE News 8 WROC The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it is reviewing the case.

Article continues below advertisement

After the disturbing footage was released to the public, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it is reviewing the case. FBI Media Coordinator Sarah Ruane wrote in a Monday statement: "The FBI Albany Field Office and the Department of Justice are reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Robert L. Brooks to determine the appropriate federal response."

Article continues below advertisement

The FBI's investigation is focused on the December 9 incident between Brooks, 43, and allegedly 15 corrections officers. As seen in the body camera footage, Brooks was handcuffed and beaten by the officers before he was transported to a Utica hospital and died. Brooks was reportedly halfway through his sentence for first-degree assault before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LIVE News 8 WROC Brooks' family released a statement about the footage.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks' family and their attorney, Elizabeth Mazur, released a statement after reviewing the "completely inexplicable" footage. Mazur stated: "The overwhelming shock. It felt so incomprehensible." She continued: "There’s no world obviously what the officers did was not justified – but there’s no way to make sense of what happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Following the incident, one corrections officer reportedly resigned, while 13 others have allegedly been suspended without pay. Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, visited the facility on Monday and is advocating for the officers to be fired. She said in a statement: "The system failed Mr. Brooks and I will not be satisfied until there has been significant culture change. I am implementing a number of new policies at Marcy and within DOCCS, and I look forward to continuing to hear ideas from experts, elected officials, and advocates as we continue this work.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, visited the facility on Monday.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

The New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association released a statement following the incident. It said: "NYSCOPBA’s Executive Board has reviewed the video footage released by the Attorney General regarding the death of Robert Brooks at Marcy Correctional Facility. What we have witnessed is reprehensible. It is clear to all of us that these actions are a disgrace to our profession and have put everyone inside our facilities at risk. "As correction officers and sergeants, we have a duty to protect every person inside a correctional facility. At all times, we must be ready to stop those seeking to do harm, and that includes fellow staff. "We, as an organization, stand in complete defiance of the callous disregard for the suffering that we have all witnessed on this video."