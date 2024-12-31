Your tip
'You Suck': Justin Trudeau Harassed on Ski Slopes by Woman at Resort Yelling 'Get the F--- Out Of B.C.' As Canadian Prime Minister Faces Growing Pressure to Resign

Photos of Justin Trudeau.
Source: MEGA;X/CHRISDARCY

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was heckled during his recent ski trip to British Columbia.

Dec. 31 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was recently slammed by a passerby in British Columbia amid his declining popularity.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Trudeau was mocked in the parking lot of Red Mountain Resort in Rossland, B.C. during his recent holiday, where a woman shook his hand before telling him to "get the f--k out of B.C".

prime minister justin trudeau ski slopes holiday harassed woman shocking outburst
Source: X/CHRISDARCY

The shocking exchange showed a woman telling the politician 'You suck!' amid his decrease in popularity.

The encounter, which was caught on camera, showed a seemingly joyous woman calling out to the fully geared-up politician.

She shouted, "Mr. Prime Minister," before a grinning Trudeau walked over and offered a handshake.

justin
Source: MEGA

Many people sided with the unidentified lady in the video for 'standing up' for Canadians.

The woman then switched tones and slammed Trudeau, and told him to "please get the f--k out of B.C".

Trudeau then politely responded: "Have a beautiful day ma'am."

As the PM walked away, she got one final jab in and shouted: "'Yeah, you suck!"

Trudeau's trip to B.C. comes amid increasing calls for his resignation from within his own Liberal Party.

After nearly a decade in office, his popularity has plummeted due to issues like rising inflation and the high cost of living.

Many sided with the lady in the video, as one person wrote: "This woman speaks for all of us...Trudeau is vacationing while the entire country is hurting. We need real leadership. We need an election now.".

Another called the woman a "legend".

The 53-year-old was also recently mocked by president-elect Donald Trump, who joked about how Canadians wanted to join the U.S. as its 51st state.

He wrote on Truth Social in early December: "No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!"

In late August, another heated exchange between Trudeau and a local steelworker in northern Ontario was caught on camera.

When Trudeau extended his hand for a handshake once more, the worker rejected it and instead confronted the prime minister about his difficulty making ends meet despite having a stable job.

prime minister justin trudeau ski slopes holiday harassed woman shocking outburst
Source: MEGA

Trudeau previously claimed his Liberal government implemented initiatives to help support working families.

Trudeau responded by highlighting initiatives his Liberal government has implemented to support working families, such as a national dental care program and a tariff on Chinese steel aimed at protecting Canadian workers.

The man told Trudeau: "I don't believe you for a second", adding, "I think you are only here for another year."

The viral clip, which was described by the Toronto Globe as "a perfect snapshot of the moment" in Canadian politics, captured the fatigue and frustration that Trudeau is experiencing from the public.

In his ninth year as prime minister, Trudeau's approval rating has dropped from 63% to 28%, according to a poll tracker.

trump rages at death row inmates
Source: MEGA

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump recently joked about how Canadians wanted to join America as its 51st state.

This decline in popularity has led to setbacks for his Liberal Party, including a loss of a long-held Toronto seat to the opposition Conservative Party in a recent by-election.

