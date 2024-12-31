Kate Middleton 'Aiming to Reunite' Prince Harry and King Charles as Royal's 'Health is Continuing to Decline' Amid His Cancer Battle — 'There's Only So Much Time'
Kate Middleton is said to be plotting to reunite Prince Harry and King Charles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales is "on a mission" to repair her brother-in-law and father-in-law's relationship after the royal family has suffered a rough year with Middleton and Charles' cancer battles.
Sources claimed Middleton's "mission" was fueled by Charles' declining health as "there's only so much time" left.
According to the royal insider, Middleton, 42, "wants the family to reconcile."
Prior to Harry, 40, and wife Meghan Markle, 43, giving up their full-time royal duties to move across the pond to California in 2020, the Duke of Sussex and Middleton shared a close bond.
Ever since Harry left the U.K., his relationship with his family has been strained and marred by scandals, including the release of his bombshell memoir, in which he detailed a physical fight with his brother Prince William.
Harry briefly returned to London following his father's cancer diagnosis, though he did not stay for long and remained distant from William, 42.
After undergoing cancer treatment, sources said Middleton's has a "new perspective on everything," including her family's ongoing feuds, which she's "determined" to change.
The source said: "With the king's health continuing to decline, there's only so much time for that to happen.
"Kate is on a mission to bring Harry home."
The insider further explained: "The main objective of her plan is for Harry to return to Britain and make amends with Charles."
Apparently, Middleton is tired of "waiting around for things to happen" after her health issues made her realize life is "too precious."
While Middleton may be anxious for Harry and Charles to reconcile, sources couldn't say the same for her husband.
Royal commentator Katie Nicholl said: "I think the Prince of Wales remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed.
"Possibly the Princess of Wales is still open to a reconciliation in some form. I still feel it's quite early.
"But I do think when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis and you go through the sort of journey that she has done, and you confront your own mortality, you realize life is short, far too short for rifts and family feuds."
Nicholl added public image could be another factor pushing Middleton to "bring Harry home," adding: "And perhaps that will be a role that (Middleton) will play at some point in healing that rift because I think we look to the royal family as a symbol of unity."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Middleton was said to be working closely with Charles as of late.
An insider said: "She and Charles had a private meeting about her stepping up sooner than expected. As you'd imagine, the relationship between the two of them is incredibly close, and they've been a huge source of comfort to each other through their side-by-side battles against cancer.
"It's also why Charles has taken great pains to give her plenty of space to recover for the inevitable moment that he and Camilla pass on the baton."