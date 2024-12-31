Joe Biden Declares January 9 as 'A National Day of Mourning' after President Jimmy Carter's Death and Urges 'People to Assemble in Respective Places of Worship'

The date coincides with the funeral for Carter, as Biden and the nation honor the life and legacy of the 39th President.

In his official declaration, Biden stated: "President Carter was a man of character, courage, and compassion, whose lifetime of service defined him as one of the most influential statesmen in our history.

"He embodied the very best of America: A humble servant of God and the people. A heroic champion of global peace and human rights, and an honorable leader whose moral clarity and hopeful vision lifted our Nation and changed our world."

Biden continued: "I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance."