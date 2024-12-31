Joe Biden Declares January 9 as 'A National Day of Mourning' after President Jimmy Carter's Death and Urges 'People to Assemble in Respective Places of Worship'
President Joe Biden has declared that Jan. 9 will be a national day of mourning in recognition of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at 100 in his home in Plains, Georgia.
The current president issued an executive order to close all federal agencies and offices for the day, RadarOnline.com can report.
The date coincides with the funeral for Carter, as Biden and the nation honor the life and legacy of the 39th President.
In his official declaration, Biden stated: "President Carter was a man of character, courage, and compassion, whose lifetime of service defined him as one of the most influential statesmen in our history.
"He embodied the very best of America: A humble servant of God and the people. A heroic champion of global peace and human rights, and an honorable leader whose moral clarity and hopeful vision lifted our Nation and changed our world."
Biden continued: "I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance."
The nationwide period of mourning means several federal businesses and organizations will close for the day. The New York Stock Exchange will not open, and post offices around the country will be closed as well. There will also not be any mail delivery that day.
The last national day of mourning was when former President George H. W. Bush died in December 2018. Federal businesses were closed on that day as well.
Biden also announced that U.S. flags around the globe will fly at half-staff for a period of 30 days from the day Carter's death. That means flags will ceremoniously fly at half-staff during Trump's second inauguration – a coincidence not lost on Trump's critics, who flooded X to point out the timing.
One person tweeted: "I'm so sad for this great man's passing but this is going to p--- off the orange clown so much, and I've convinced myself this was Jimmy's plan the whole time."
Another stated: "Jimmy Carter left one last parting gift for Trump after his death."
While a third boasted: "A nice FU Trump from President Jimmy Carter!"
After Carter's death, Biden issued a statement, reading in part: "Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.
"With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us.
"He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe."
The rules for flying a flag at half-staff were created in 1954 under a proclamation from President Dwight Eisenhower.
This isn't the first time a presidential death has put flags at half-staff on Inauguration Day. Harry Truman's death in December 1972 left flags at half-staff when President Richard Nixon was sworn in for his second term in January 1973.
However, despite the rules and guidelines for lowering flags to half-staff for 30 days after the death of a sitting or former president, Trump could order flags raised back to full-staff after taking office.