Travis Barker

Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama, 19, Rushed To LA Hospital for Nicotine Withdrawal After Calling 911 Herself

Photo of Alabama Barker.
Source: INSTAGRAM/@alabamaluellabarker

Alabama Barker was recently rushed to the hospital due to a severe nicotine withdrawal crisis.

Dec. 31 2024, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Travis Barker's 19-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, was recently rushed to the hospital in a frantic nicotine withdrawal emergency.

Alabama, who the Blink-182 rocker shares with ex Shanna Moakler, was reportedly alone and dialed 911 herself after feeling sick following her decision to quit vaping a month ago.

travis barker daughter alabama rushed hospital nicotine withdrawal
Source: MEGA

The teenage daughter of Travis Barker was alone when she dialed 911 after feeling unwell.

The social media personality was taken to a hospital in the Los Angeles area, where doctors confirmed she was experiencing nicotine withdrawal.

They also cautioned Alabama, who quit cold turkey, that abruptly quitting vape pens can cause withdrawal symptoms – even with infrequent use.

The exact timing of her hospital admission remains unclear.

travis barker daughter alabama rushed hospital nicotine withdrawal
Source: MEGA

The teen was dealing with side effects after abruptly quitting vaping just one month ago.

The famous teen, who has been described as an occasional vape smoker, was reportedly released from the hospital in time for her birthday on Christmas Eve.

On the special day, she posted a photo on Instagram showing a birthday balloon and a large bouquet of flowers she received from friends and fans.

Travis also shared an honorary post for his daughter for her birthday, writing on the platform: "I'm so proud of you and I love watching you grow."

He added: "Never settle, the stars aren’t too far away. Never give up, never give in. I love you unconditionally. I love you to the moon and back."

On December 27, Alabama shared a TikTok revealing she recently had the flu and was "not ok".

Alabama said in the clip: "I have had the flu, and I’ve not been okay. On my birthday, I didn't even get to enjoy it cause I was so sick. But, I am back on my feet."

Article continues below advertisement

The aspiring rapper continued to give fans a Christmas haul, which was valued at roughly $80,000.

Alabama told followers the "ultimate haul" was a way for her to highlight each product as a "fun way to appreciate [her] gifts".

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama is said to have quit vaping after committing to her rap career, with industry insiders urging her to stop due to the potential harm vaping could cause to her voice.

She released her first music video for her rap track Vogue in mid-December, which featured cameos from her drummer dad and famous stepmom Kourtney Kardashian-Barker.

Travis, who also shares 21-year-old son Landon with his ex, married The Kardashians star in 2022. The two later welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023.

While Alabama may be serious about her music career, with many fans excited about her new venture, she also faced backlash after teasing her track on social media.

travis barker daughter alabama rushed hospital nicotine withdrawal
Source: MEGA

Alabama said she was 'not ok' after dealing with the flu before her Christmas Eve birthday.

Fans criticized her for using a "blaccent" – accusing the teen of mimicking Black American English in her singing.

One person commented: "LMAO. YOU'RE NOT BLACK", while another wrote: "Alabama's rapping in a blaccent. Why does she think she's going hard?"

Someone else slammed: "The blaccent! Oh my god! Please be yourself."

travis barker daughter alabama rushed hospital nicotine withdrawal
Source: INSTAGRAM/@alabamaluellabarker

Alabama was accused of using a 'blaccent' in her new song 'Vogue', which was released in mid-December.

Others questioned how Travis could "be okay" with his daughter's new song and not "embarrassed" by the release.

Alabama previously received criticism online for posing in risqué outfits, leading many to once more question Travis' parenting choices.

