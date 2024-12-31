Tennis Star Gabriela Dabrowski Reveals She Played 2024 Season While Undergoing Urgent Breast Cancer Treatment — 'Things Happen to Us We Have No Control Over'

Dabrowski underwent two surgeries in Florida, before exiting the WTA Tour for rehab and recovery. She took a break in her treatment to compete at Wimbledon, where she finished as runner-up alongside Erin Routliffe, and then at the Olympics, where she won bronze for Canada in the mixed doubles with Felix Auger-Aliassime.

She finished the year ranked third in the world. But none of that compares to her greatest victory this year, in which she wrote she "ended the season on the highest note possible."

The tennis pro continued that now was the right time to tell her story: "For a long time, I wasn’t ready to expose myself to the possible attention and questions I’d have gotten before. I wanted to figure everything out and handle things privately with only those closest to me in the loop. There were so many unknowns and so much learning and research to be done.

"Currently, I’m in a place where I have a better grasp of my treatment, side effects, and how to manage them."