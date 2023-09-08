From Handball to Tennis: The Unconventional Origins of Tennis Maestro Roman Kislianskii

Family tradition has often played a crucial role in the sports industry, gifting the world with some incredible talents. However, some have deviated from the family lineage with a fiery passion to blaze a new trail. Roman Kislianskii's journey is one such example. Born to a family where handball was revered, he found tennis captivating when he was a child. Emerging as a celebrated coach in the tennis circuit from a handball-centric household reflects his unwavering passion, determination, and commitment to the sport.

At the tender age of 8, Roman first picked up a tennis racket. Despite the influence of his parents as seasoned handball coaches, Roman discovered his calling, and since then, he’s never looked back. His casual rallies with friends changed into competitive tennis matches, proving he was a prodigy in the making. At a young age, Roman was counted among the top tennis players in his home country. As his passion grew stronger, he continued honing his skills to play competitively.

Years of hard work paid off as Roman ranked among the top 1,200 players in the world. However, like every other successful athlete, Roman’s journey was replete with challenges. At one point, he ran out of resources to continue pursuing his professional tennis career. That’s when he decided to channel his passion in a different direction by helping others reach their competitive goals in the sports industry. To begin this new chapter in his career, he pursued a bachelor’s degree in physical education, sport, and tourism. The knowledge he gained shaped the new phase of his career as a distinguished coach.

Yulia Putintseva is one of his first students who rose to prominence under his tutelage. His exceptional coaching abilities were recognized internationally, earning him the prestigious gold-level registered coach status, a coveted rank that only 115 coaches in the world hold. Throughout his career as a tennis coach, Roman has consistently created opportunities, even amidst adversity. He has not only shaped talents to create top WTA players but has also guided junior athletes, transforming them into competitive, professional contenders. Roman’s contributions to the tennis world show his commitment to excellence in every player he coaches. With an impressive track record of over a decade of experience in coaching and working with top WTA players, Roman is currently a sought-after tennis coach. He has worked with Svetlana Kuznetsova, a former #2 singles ranking player in the WTA and a Grand Slam Champion who clinched first place at the Australian Open Doubles in 2011. However, his biggest achievement was helping Yulia Putintseva climb in rank by over 200 positions, from #246 to the top 50 in just five years.

Currently, Roman is in negotiations to being training the promising Milan Tyson, helping her transition from a junior to a professional in the WTA. Going forward, he will continue to help others achieve their highest potential, pushing them to be the best they can be in the world of tennis. Roman Kislianskii's journey has defied convention in the sports industry with an unconquerable determination that saw him not only overcome adversity but also inspire others. His story motivates aspiring athletes to follow their hearts with unwavering dedication despite the challenges.