kevin mccarthy dubs matt gaetz the hunter biden of the gop

Kevin McCarthy Dubs Matt Gaetz the 'Hunter Biden of the Republican Party' and Accuses House Rep. of ‘Buying Coke' and 'Paying Minors for Sex’
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently dubbed Matt Gaetz the “Hunter Biden” of the GOP, RadarOnline.com can report. McCarthy also accused Gaetz of “buying coke” and “paying minors for sex.”
In a surprising development to come months after Gaetz moved for McCarthy’s removal from the role of House Speaker back in October 2023, McCarthy sat down for an interview with Politico on Wednesday.
McCarthy dubbed Gaetz the “Hunter Biden of the Republican Party” and accused the Florida congressman of several damning allegations.
“Gaetz is the Hunter Biden of the Republican Party,” McCarthy charged this week.
“He’s got an opponent who is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, trained at Pensacola, went to the Naval Academy and flew jets to defend us,” the former House Speaker continued, “while Gaetz was getting kicked out of high school, buying coke and paying minors for sex.”
According to Politico, McCarthy was contrasting Gaetz with Aaron Dimmock. Dimmock recently entered Florida’s GOP primary race to challenge Gaetz for the state’s 1st congressional district.
As for McCarthy’s damning accusations against Gaetz, the former House Speaker was no doubt referring to allegations that Gaetz engaged in sexual intercourse with and sexually trafficked minors.
Although the Department of Justice opted not to charge the Florida congressman with any wrongdoing last year, the House Ethics Committee opened its own investigation into the matter. That investigation remains ongoing.
Meanwhile, Gaetz recently responded to McCarthy’s damning Politico remarks. Gaetz challenged McCarthy to appear in Florida’s 1st congressional district amid Dimmock’s newly launched congressional campaign.
“I whooped Kevin McCarthy in Washington,” the Florida congressman charged. “I don’t think he’s going to fare better when I’m playing home-field advantage in North Florida.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McCarthy and Gaetz’s back-and-forth this week would not be the first time the two GOP politicians butted heads in recent months.
McCarthy slammed Gaetz once again shortly before the ousted House Speaker left Congress in December.
“He was psychotic,” McCarthy said of Gaetz shortly before his exit from Congress. “People study that type of crazy mind, right?”
“Mainly the FBI,” McCarthy added in another apparent dig at the Justice Department’s now-closed sex trafficking investigation into Gaetz.
Gaetz later offered his “thoughts and prayers” to McCarthy and threw shade at the former House Speaker for reducing the GOP’s majority with a “premature departure.”
“Thoughts and prayers for the former congressman,” Gaetz said in December. “We had a process. He was removed. He then chose to take his ball and go home, reducing our majority.”
“Kevin’s premature departure shows it was only ever about personal power to him,” the Florida congressman added.