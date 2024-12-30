Jennifer Garner's Burger Baron Boyfriend 'Livid' at Her Ex Ben Affleck For Leaning on Her Amid Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner's burger baron beau, John Miller, has beef with her needy ex, Ben Affleck, who can't shake his habit of leaning on his bighearted baby mama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a source, Miller was initially "understanding" when the 13 Going on 30 star put her life on pause to hold the Batman hunk's hand during his split with Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez.