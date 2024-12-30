Your tip
Jennifer Garner's Burger Baron Boyfriend 'Livid' at Her Ex Ben Affleck For Leaning on Her Amid Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

jennifer garner burger baron boyfriend
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner's boyfriend is 'livid' at Ben Affleck for relying on her during his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Dec. 30 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Garner's burger baron beau, John Miller, has beef with her needy ex, Ben Affleck, who can't shake his habit of leaning on his bighearted baby mama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a source, Miller was initially "understanding" when the 13 Going on 30 star put her life on pause to hold the Batman hunk's hand during his split with Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez.

jennifer garner burger baron boyfriend
Source: MEGa

Garner's boyfriend, Miller, is growing frustrated with Affleck's ongoing reliance on her.

However, the insider revealed the businessman blew his stack when the Elektra stunner insisted on spending Thanksgiving doling out turkey to the underprivileged with Affleck by her side.

The source said: "It's getting to the point where it's really starting to seem like Jennifer would rather be with Ben than him – and a lot of people are predicting he's going to walk."

jennifer garner burger baron boyfriend
Source: MEGA

Miller is fed up as Garner prioritizes Affleck, even on Thanksgiving.

Garner, 52, and Miller, 46, have been together since 2018, and there was even buzz they were on track to tie the knot – until Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit the skids.

The Alias beauty seemed to flip Miller onto the back burner to help Affleck, 52, and their kids – Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 cope with the estranged couple's ongoing divorce.

jennifer garner burger baron boyfriend
Source: MEGA

Garner has put her relationship with Miller on hold to support Affleck amid his divorce.

The insider said: "John's fine with them co-parenting. He's not saying she should cut Ben out of her life. But he's sick and tired of standing back while she comforts him and tries to fix all his problems.

"Ben always puts himself first, but Jennifer just can't seem to do the same – and she may end up losing a really great guy over this."

